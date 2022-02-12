Watch Now: RJ Melendez developing as Illini's spark plug

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had one bright spot late in its blowout loss to Purdue in freshman RJ Melendez.

Melendez had eight points off the bench and chipped in some good possessions on both ends late, playing with aggressiveness and offensive efficiency that was lacking overall for the team that night.

He’s been thrust into the lineup, and someone who was once looked at as a developmental piece for future seasons could end up being an important piece to the team now as it gets to the stretch run.

“He’s a live body. He’s energy," Brad Underwood said. "He’s a guy that we can pitch ahead to and go finish. You saw him catch a ball on the wing and just reject a screen and hit a pull-up jump shot. That was elite.”

Melendez has earned more minutes recently, with 36 minutes over the team’s past four games after not playing at all in a lot of the team’s earlier conference matchups. He’ll be in line to keep his role as a spark plug when the No. 13 Illini host Northwestern on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

“Whenever you see hard work paying off, you just want to get more and more, so you just keep working hard,” Melendez said.

Underwood has taken the approach of putting in freshmen in spurts while emphasizing that the Illini are focusing on being a development program. Melendez has taken that to heart and gained a lot of strength with strength coach Adam Fletcher to be more prepared for college opponents.

“He’s not afraid of the process,” Underwood said. “He’s not afraid to put in the time. He’s not afraid to grow. He’s trusting that more. He’s understanding that more. He’s cerebral that way. A lot of kids want to fight the process, and he doesn’t. He’s grown to accept that and understand that in practice you may only get three shots, but you got to come to the gym extra work and work and you got to get a second workout with Fletch. You’ve got to stay primed and stay ready and know that all that work is going to pay off in the long run. He’s smart that way. He understands it. He hasn’t gotten impatient.”

That process has included inconsistent playing time for him, with only 11 minutes on the floor in the team's first nine Big Ten games.

“It was difficult [to not play] when you know what type of player you are,” Melendez said. “But you've got to get used to a team and not play for you. We’re playing together for a national championship, so it’s just do what your job is, make it the best you can. If you get two minutes, go as hard as you can and take the best of all the minutes that coach gives you.”

Working in those minutes without consistent time has seemingly gotten him a role off the bench with Luke Goode.

Melendez was shown trust when he was thrust in the game to guard Purdue star Jaden Ivey for some time and he played in crunch time against Northwestern in the team’s first meeting. For a team that has opted to play more in the half-court, his athleticism and speed offers something that the older wings lack on offense as a transition threat and a slasher. He also helps a sometimes undersized team on the boards.

“His rebounding is elite,” Underwood said. “His rebounding, I mean his head’s at the rim. He’s just a guy that gives us a shot of athleticism, a shot of energy and just playmaking.”

Melendez is the latest example of a player who has been thrown into the fire out of their improvement or necessity.

Goode starred in the team’s upset win over Michigan State and has had a steady run of games with limited minutes off the bench since. Brandin Podziemski saw early time in spurts at the beginning of conference play and in the Braggin’ Rights game before not seeing a lot of time and then coming in cold to help save the game on the road against the Wildcats in Evanston.

All of those players have earned Underwood’s trust at some point or another and are in line to extend the rotation and play in important games later in the season if needed.

"That gives you confidence as a coach," Underwood said. "Not for next year or the years to come but for the postseason and you're not afraid to play those guys."

