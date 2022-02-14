Watch now: RJ Melendez comes through and more takeaways from Illinois' win against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got a much-needed lift from freshman RJ Melendez off the bench and put the Illini back in first place in the Big Ten with a win over Northwestern on Sunday.

Melendez had 14 points and was a plus-11 in 17 minutes to pick up the slack on rough shooting nights for the other Illinois wings.

Melendez's athleticism has put him in the lineup for double-digit minutes each of the past two games. With a performance like Sunday's, it'll be hard to imagine his minutes changing anytime soon.

"He's played himself into a pretty good opportunity right now," Brad Underwood said.

Melendez's athleticism had made it tough for Underwood to take him off the floor going forward, with his size also giving Illinois more length against bigger wings.

The athleticism is something that his teammate Alfonso Plummer noticed almost immediately with a through-the-legs dunk during offseason practice and is something that none of the other backcourt players really possess. Da'Monte Williams has had a couple of dunks this season, but at 6-foot-3 his size isn't nearly the same.

"RJ's always going to do something special," Kofi Cockburn said. "He just keeps showing you something special each and every day."

Melendez is on a quick upward trajectory with 22 points in 27 minutes over the past two games. He's someone who will be a fixture in the rotation and could carve out a role in the stretch run of the season where he is consistently playing double-digit minutes.

Coleman Hawkins, who Underwood was also impressed with Sunday, also played a good amount on the wings. Melendez was thought of as a long-term piece who would be an important player for years to come, but now he's used a couple of chances off the bench to prove that his time is coming sooner rather than later.

"I was always ready for that chance," Melendez said. "Always working out with all the coaches just to be ready for that time."

Here are some other takeaways from Illinois' win to stay in first in the Big Ten:

Turnover bug almost spoils early lead

Illinois had 20 turnovers, its most in conference play this season, including 14 in the second half.

Those plays lead to a lot of points for Northwestern in transition and spurred the Wildcats' 19-2 run to turn an 18-point Illinois lead into a one-point game. From there on things got dicey, but Illinois did just enough to take control back late and hold on to avoid an upset.

The Illini have normally been pretty strong with the ball after struggling with turnovers in non-conference play, but Sunday's performance almost led to them sinking to the rest of the pack in the conference.

Kofi Cockburn usually won't turn the ball over six times, and the performance in the second half looked uncharacteristic all around, but after struggles earlier in the season, ball security could be something to monitor for the next couple of games.

Cockburn dominates boards

Illinois got back to being an elite rebounding team behind a double-double from Cockburn — 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The Illini outrebounded Northwestern 47-30 after two games where they were neck-and-neck with teams on the boards.

The rebounding edge and Cockburn's ability to get on the glass is the biggest thing that kept the team afloat while it struggled offensively in the second half, often because of turnovers. Melendez and Jacob Grandison each had six rebounds as well.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0