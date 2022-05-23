Watch now: Postseason success next hurdle for Illinois softball

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Bella Loya sat in tears at the podium after the end of a postseason run for Illinois softball.

Loya was one of the first players coach Tyra Perry recruited, and as a captain and five-year starter at catcher she became the heart and soul of the team for the past couple of seasons.

Her career ended with the team’s loss to Missouri State in an elimination game Saturday, but the program has come a long way during her time in Champaign and during Perry’s tenure so far.

"Bella is my child. She's my kid," Perry said. "Her mom knows it, too. I love this woman. I can't even imagine the space that she's not there and not in it. It was a big sacrifice for her to come back this year and she fought through injury and all kinds of things to be with us. I'm forever grateful for what she meant to this program."

Loya became a two-time All-Big Ten catcher during her career, while Illinois finished third in the Big Ten and nearly had a record-setting conference season with 15 wins.

Loya is a big loss, but is the only one of the team’s starters who is out of eligibility. Senior stars Avrey Stiener and Sydney Sickels each have a fifth year of COVID eligibility left.

Sickels is returning for an extra year, and other seniors could also follow suit.

"I love playing softball, I love this team and want to play as long as I can," Sickels said.

As the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Illinois since 2019, it was an important experience for the Illini and a team that will likely be competitive again next season.

"Now the team knows that this is the expectation," Loya said. "We're gonna make it here and mentally we're ready to play over 50 (games). I just think it was very eye opening for everyone to kind of finally get a full season."

It also was the first full-length season since 2019, with COVID wiping out the 2020 season and limiting play to a conference-only slate in 2021. The Illini played 56 games this year and their offense ran out of gas as they approached the finish line with just one baserunner on Saturday.

"We talked in the huddle about just getting in a position to play our best ball at this point. I've had a lot of teams that I saw just tremendous things come out of them this time of the year," Perry said. "For us, it was a bit of a mixed bag. So you know it gives us something to work on and something to aspire to next season."

Illinois' goal as a program has been to get to the postseason consistently. It is getting to the point where it is starting to achieve that. Under Perry the Illini have made the tournament four times in seven seasons after only having four postseason appearances in program history before her hiring. Two of the seasons the Illini missed out on were a postseason-less 2020 campaign and a 2021 conference-only season where Illinois was on the wrong side of the bubble.

If the postseason consistency comes around, the next step will be winning games on the regional stage.

"It's not the ending that we wanted, I think our team was capable of more," Perry said. "So as the coaching staff, we're gonna sit down, take a look at that and come up with a plan to prepare for next year."

