Watch now: Position switch with twin brother opens door for Chase Brown's historic game at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — After Illinois running back Chase Brown ran for 257 yards last week against Charlotte — the fourth-most in a single game in program history — he was swarmed by reporters outside of the team's practice facility following the 24-14 win, answering several questions about his historic performance.

A few feet away, and with a lot less reporters, Brown's twin brother and Illini safety, Sydney Brown, answered a few questions about his sibling as well. One of them was about how the identical twins ending up playing on opposite sides of the ball.

That's when Sydney Brown revealed an interesting fun fact: His brother actually stole his position.

"You know what? Believe it or not, I used to be the tailback before. Way, way back (when we were kids), though," Sydney Brown said, laughing. "I wasn't Chase Brown, but I could tote the rock a little bit. I got injured, and he took the role of the tailback and we just flipped positions. He was actually a (defensive) end and safety, a hybrid D-end and safety."

Sydney Brown said he holds no hard feelings toward his twin as both have emerged as key players for Illinois.

This season, Chase Brown has rushed for team highs of 379 yards and three touchdowns. Sydney Brown has a team-high 36 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

"We're trying to out perform each other in some way each week," said Chase Brown, who's a few minutes older than his brother. "That's just the relationship that we have. It's competitive. We want to do well. We want to see each other do well."

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema has helped several players transition into different positions since he took over in December 2020, but he's thankful Chase and Sydney Brown made the switch long before he met them.

"I can totally see why both of those guys could play either position (running back or safety)," Bielema said. "Both very talented, but I do like where both of them are at right now. I don't think they'll be any position changes in the near future with them."

Injury update

Bielema said Thursday that he doesn't think linebacker Seth Coleman, who left last week's game with a leg injury, will "be there at game time" on Saturday against Wisconsin.

Bielema added that he didn't "have anything finalized" for cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Jake Hansen. Both players have been sidelined the last two games with undisclosed injuries.

"Last week, we thought we were gonna be alright but they got pulled back," Bielema said. "Obviously their decisions, the doctors gotta have those moments (to decide if they can play), but we'll see exactly where we are (Thursday night) and hopefully have that information going into (Friday) for our walkthroughs."

Coaching connection

Bielema and Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry coached and played at Wisconsin, respectively, so they still have ties to several people within the program. One of those individuals is Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is directing the No. 1 run defense in the country.

Bielema was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin when Leonhard wrapped up his college career. He coached Leonard for one season in 2004 before Leonhard moved on to the NFL and Bielema eventually became the Badgers head coach.

"He just saw things quicker than normal people, and absolutely I knew he'd be a great coach down the road," Bielema said. "I think people think he's just this undersized safety who played because he's really smart. Jimmy's an incredible athlete, sees the game, understands it. There's so many things that made him a great player which is all the reason to make him a great coach."

