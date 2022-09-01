Watch now: Peyton Vining giving Illinois a boost as a kick returner

CHAMPAIGN — Peyton Vining remembers getting nervous when Illinois coach Bret Bielema called him at 8:30 p.m.

Vining, entering his second year at Illinois after transferring from Division III Denison University in Ohio, had his nerves calmed quickly.

“He was talking about kickoff return, and I told him all about taking one back before and trying to sell myself a little bit and he's like, 'Cool, let's see what you can do,’” Vining said. “I was scared when the conversation started off because I didn't know what I was getting called for but it ended up being a positive thing."

The pitch stuck with Bielema, and he gave Vining the nod as the team’s return man later in fall camp. Vining was back to return when the season kicked off, and took the game’s opening kick 43 yards and past midfield. It set up the Illini to score two plays later to open their 38-6 win over the Cowboys.

"He said, 'Coach, you know, I'm the only player on your roster that's returned a touchdown on a kickoff return,'" Bielema said. "And I said, 'I'm aware of this,' and we gave him his opportunity and he capitalized. It was really fun to see a guy like that start the season, and just his story to get to where he is is awesome."

That kick return was a big one for Vining, but his return for a touchdown at Denison in 2019 — one that made his case as the team’s return man — was even bigger.

The Big Red had just gone down 13-7 to Kenyon in the final game of the season after throwing a pick-six and needed a win to clinch a share of the conference title.

Vining took the ensuing kickoff back 91 yards to start a run of 45 unanswered points that swung the momentum before Denison pulled away.

Being a momentum-shifter like he was that afternoon at Denison is how Vining views his role on the kickoff return team. Special coordinator Sean Snyder emphasized in fall camp that the Illini wanted to be aggressive in the return game.

"We were down and (I) just took it back to the house right when we needed it," Vining said. "So kind of the same thing, a lot of juice. I feel like special teams is a spot where you can really change momentum in a big way. It's not an offense where it's so many plays. It's a very finite number of plays, but it's somewhere you can make a difference."

After graduating and having an all-conference season at Denison as a receiver, Vining looked for a step up. He wanted to play at the highest level he could, so that meant he jumped on a preferred walk-on offer from the Illini. After a redshirt season and moving to defensive back, he’s gotten on the field for a Power Five team.

"It feels good, like just to be out there, especially in our stadium with all the fans out there," Vining said. "It's a big stadium, so it feels good looking around and seeing a jumbotron with your number on it. That's definitely different than what I've done before, so that's really cool."

That step up has meant bigger atmosphere’s and a big change for Vining, but he’s trying to stay the same to be an important factor in special teams in Champaign.

"When I was at Denison it was more like people were looking to get their doctorate or go to law school," Vining said. "Football, I feel like almost there was kind of like, everyone there who played football (did it) just because we love the game. No one had any aspirations for the NFL — it was Big Red for Big Red. I feel like I kind of have that same mentality here. I'm all about Illini football. I'm here just to do whatever I can to provide value."