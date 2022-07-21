Watch now: Pat Ryan getting rave reviews as High School Relations Director at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — As a teacher and football coach at Metamora High School, there was a pretty clear sign in Pat Ryan’s mind to consider retirement.

"I mean, I was starting to get a lot of people who would come up to me and say, 'You know, you've taught my mom or my aunt or my dad health education,'" Ryan said. "And, you know, you start to think about it, man.

“And do I really want to be here when that first kid walks in and says, you know what, you taught my grandfather health education? It's like, wait a minute, I might have been doing this a little bit longer than I should."

He retired from his post there at the end of the 2020-21 school year, turning down an opportunity to coach without teaching, but quickly found his way back to the game. Over last summer he was hired as the High School Relations Director for Illinois football by Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

Over his first year it’s been a transition, but the job has gotten rave reviews from coaches from all over the state.

"I was doing the same thing for over 30 years," Ryan said. "It was basically starting over and it took me a while to get some traction. ... As far as my role as the High School Relations Director, it's been really well received by the coaches in the state of Illinois, and I give Coach B a lot of credit for that."

Ryan won a pair of state title and made seven state title game appearances over his three decades on the sidelines, but also built relationships with the members of the Illinois High School Coaches Association and earned his way to a leadership role. He built contacts, and that’s part of the reason he was put into the job by Bielema, who pitched it to him at a local clinic over the summer.

Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey called Ryan a “first class” individual and is one of the local coaches who has been pleased.

"He's doing a really good job," Godfrey said. "And he knows better than most the kind of relationship that is needed with the state school and the high schools."

Ryan plays that role as a conduit and resource for local coaches. He sent a tweet out on Wednesday reaching out to coaches to see which schools need extra helmets for the upcoming season and trying to get them into contact with those who can help.

"I've talked to a lot of high school coaches now from all over the country," Ryan said. "And there's a common bond, you know, and you appreciate that as an old football coach, like there's still that common bond between high school coaches, wherever they are, there's a lot of similarities."

Ryan has been active in recruiting as well, and the relationship building between the Illini and local high schools is a big reason why the team has seen a jump in in-state commitments on the recruiting trail.

"As a high school coach, it really felt like when the University of Illinois football was going well, the whole state could feel it," Ryan said.

That’s what Ryan and the staff are chasing, with a hope that increased in-state recruiting can bring more success on the field.

Ryan’s rise to being on staff in Champaign started as an option quarterback in his high school days. He loved sports and when he transitioned from playing in the backyard to playing organized ball at Metamora following his brother, he got hooked. That led him to play in junior college and at Eureka College.

It put him on track and got him in love with a game and shaped a path for the rest of his life.

"I was not a model student or not a model kid," Ryan said. "And football did a lot for me. So I guess part of my role, from a personal standpoint, is I'd like to give back to football as much as I can."

Ryan has been happy with his first year overall and with the changes that have come along with it. He says he is retired in a sense that the workload is different but he still drives down to commute each day. It’s been a next step he’s enjoyed in his football career to continue to give back to the game.

"If you don't put a resume together for 33 years, it changes a little bit," Ryan said. "When you check your references, you've got to make sure they're all still living. And so I had to update some things a little bit. But in the end, I was fortunate enough to have this opportunity and I'm just very, very happy to be here."'