Watch now: Offensive change paying dividends for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — In the locker room before Illinois' win against Wisconsin, Bret Bielema had a message for his offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

“He was like, ‘Hey, this is why I got you here, to spread the field out,’” Lunney said.

That difference for Illinois from past years was on display when a balanced spread attack put 34 points on the board.

It was another solid game for a passing offense that has gone from being at the bottom of the Big Ten last season to one that’s in the middle of the conference in efficiency and complementing the run game that’s been a staple of most Bielema-coached teams.

That attack, one that will be tested again when Illinois hosts Iowa (6:30 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network), was formed due to the hiring of Lunney, who has put in motion a change in offensive philosophy for Bielema.

After Bielema was let go at Arkansas, he toured the country observing and talking to college staffs at Alabama, Clemson and a host of others to try to get some new ideas.

“Really did a three-year study for when that next opportunity came, what I wanted to do,” Bielema said.

During that time he saw Nick Saban and Alabama switch from a run-centered offense to one that has become more balanced. Turning to that attack has kept the Crimson Tide at the top of the sport behind star quarterbacks Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa and others after a previous era dominated by their star running backs.

“That was a huge moment for me, like, ‘OK, they can go out literally and get the best players they want really at any given point,’ and they knew where they needed to go,” Bielema said. “An honest one, truly, is when other coaches got jobs in the SEC, they were trying to hire my coaches. That’s when I knew, “OK, I’m hiring the right guys. We’ve got to be able to do the right things.’”

After the time away thinking about a new scheme and learning, Bielema eventually hired Tony Petersen as his first offensive coordinator last season. With a passing offense that was dead last in the Big Ten in yardage and had trouble moving the ball, Bielema decided to pivot and fired Petersen in December.

“Obviously I made a selection offensively," Bielema said. I think that at some point I realized it wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be and I knew where I wanted it to go. That’s when we made the transition.”

In January, Lummy implemented his “tempro” scheme that featured a more spread out and balanced attack. Illinois is averaging 230 yards through the air per game, which would be more than any of Bielema’s years at Wisconsin except for when Russell Wilson led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl.

Paul Chryst, Bielema’s coordinator in Madison, was on the other sideline for what ended up being a showcase for the newer scheme when it was faced with a variant of Bielema’s past.

“I think (the change in offensive approach) was probably on display Saturday to some degree,” Lunney said. “I just can’t reiterate enough just how empowering he’s been to me just from a philosophical standpoint.”

That confidence and change has paid off so far for the Illini.

"I think we have made a lot of progress," Bielema said. "... I'm very excited about where we are at but more excited about where we can go."