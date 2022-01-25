Watch now: No. 24 Illinois upsets No. 10 Michigan State while shorthanded

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a big test for its depth. It passed with flying colors Tuesday against Michigan State.

The No. 24 Illini held on by the skin of their teeth late to upset the No. 10 Spartans 56-55 at the State Farm Center without Kofi Cockburn or Andre Curbelo. Trent Frazier had a game-high 16 points and Illinois (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) played one of its best defensive games of the season to beat a top-10 team shorthanded four days after losing by 16 to a Maryland team near the bottom of the Big Ten.

"I wrote it on the board 'Culture Win'," coach Brad Underwood said. "That's what tonight was. And I couldn't be prouder and happier for a group of guys in the locker room than I was tonight.

"Who gave us a chance? Who would have thought? You have two preseason All-Americans and arguably the best player in college basketball (out). But it doesn't matter how many men you're down."

The Spartans (15-5, 6-2) ended the game on a 7-0 run after Frazier hit a pair of free throws to put the Illini up eight with 5:32 to go. Michigan State got a chance to tie the game and come back from being down 13 with 9:37 left when Malik Hall was fouled on a layup with 0.2 seconds left. A pair from the stripe would send the game to overtime, but Hall missed the first before making the second. Frazier took the inbound and the clock expired.

"We weren't connected in the Maryland game," Frazier said. "If you watched the film you can see that. Tonight we had that connectivity. I think that's what won us the game."

Cockburn missed his second-straight game in concussion protocol after suffering blows in practice during practice last weekend and during the game against Purdue on Jan. 17. Curbelo was out due to health and safety protocols. He had a fever against Maryland, according to Underwood, and then missed practice ahead of Tuesday's game before being ruled out.

Illinois gave a great response to their absence with possibly its best defensive half of the season. The Illini got out to a 34-20 lead and held the Spartans to 29.6% shooting in the first half. A stretch of 10 straight Illinois points for Frazier and a pair of 3s by Luke Goode led the offense in the first, when they were able to get some good shots from outside and stifle the Spartans.

Goode was a godsend offensively off the bench. He hit a trio of 3s for nine points with a joint team-high four rebounds in a career-high 27 minutes off the bench. The freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, hadn't played more than 18 minutes in a game this year but stepped up into a larger role against a top-10 team. Goode was recruited by Tom Izzo and Michigan State before choosing to join the Illini.

"He was phenomenal," Underwood said. "Not just because he made threes. But I thought his defense was great. He came up with that last rebound, he flew across the court to get that."

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk got the start in place of Cockburn and put together some good minutes with Omar Payne at the five spot. They combined for eight points and five rebounds in the first half. The Spartans dominated the boards for the most part, but Bosmans-Verdonk and Payne held their own enough while Illinois forced nine first-half turnovers to mitigate that damage.

Bosmans-Verdonk finished with eight points and three boards while Payne had seven points and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench. He's seen his role rapidly increase after not playing a single minute two weeks ago at Nebraska. Now he's played three straight games of 20 minutes or more.

"I thought Ben in particular gave us tremendous physicality," Underwood said.

The Illini got their ealy lead and then held on for dear life in the second half. The offense started to wilt late with no points in the final 5:32 and four points in the final nine minutes, but the defense did just enough with the Spartans failing to hit shots. Michigan State was forced to take a lot of tough midrange 2s and one of its top players, freshman Max Christie from Arlington Heights, Illinois, went 1-for-8 from the field with two points.

Frazier was the primary defender on Christie and that went a long way in the number of Spartans scoring droughts that let Illinois escape late with an upset over a top-10 team.

"We won the game with our defense," Frazier said.

Next, Illinois travels to Northwestern as one of four teams atop the Big Ten with two losses. At 7-2 in the conference, the Illini are first in the conference ahead of the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday on the road against the Wildcats.

