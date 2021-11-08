Watch now: No. 11 Illinois to face Jackson State in season opener without Cockburn

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s three-game NCAA suspension will certainly sting for the 11th-ranked University of Illinois basketball team.

At least the Illini can adopt a rip-the-bandage-off-quickly approach to the absence of the preseason All-American center.

Illinois will rattle those three games off its schedule over the next seven days, starting with Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regular season opener against Jackson State at State Farm Center.

“Everybody says we’ve got depth,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said Monday. “We’re going to see how that works.”

Cockburn was levied with a suspension last week for selling institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June before the July 1 ruling by the NCAA that such activities were acceptable.

Along with the Jackson State contest, Cockburn will sit out Friday’s home game against Arkansas State and a Monday matchup at Marquette.

Underwood indicated 6-foot-10 sophomore Coleman Hawkins and 6-10 junior Omar Payne would soak up most of the minutes made available by Cockburn’s absence.

“Omar has a great opportunity to establish himself. I’m excited for him,” said Underwood. “I think Coleman is going to be spectacular. He’s maturing into a really good player.”

Underwood is particularly fond of Hawkins’ ability to play small forward, power forward or center, as well as shoot from 3-point range and occasionally assist with ballhandling.

“I’m ready for whatever position Coach puts me at,” said Hawkins, who is listed as a probable starter on the Illini’s game notes. “It means I have to step up. I’m going to be out there for a long time. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Illinois fifth-year senior guard Da’Monte Williams believes the season opener “can be a tone setter for us. We’ve got one man (Cockburn) down so we have to come together as a group."

Jackson State was 12-6 overall and 11-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season. The Tigers were ousted in the second round of the SWAC Tournament.

“This will be a great test, especially without Kofi,” Underwood said. “They are very aggressive on the defensive end. They know how to win. They take charges, they dive on the floor for loose balls.”

The Illinois coach expects a slow pace from the Tigers, a tactic the Illini will try to counteract.

“They run a lot of clock. Sometimes their best offense is to go chase it on the glass,” said Underwood. “I hope we rebound the basketball. One of the big keys to running is rebounding. That’s an area we should excel, but we’re losing 10 rebounds in Kofi. Your last defensive assignment is rebounding.”

Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis is a first team SWAC preseason all-star as well as the league’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-7, 225-pound junior averaged 12.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks last season.

“He’s extremely fun to watch on film. He just chases every ball,” Underwood said. “They have a veteran point guard in Jonas James. He is speed on speed. He has a tremendous burst and a great knack for getting in the paint.”

Underwood is excited to begin a new season and being ousted in a second round NCAA Tournament upset last season.

“I think we’re thirsty. This team is not happy the way last season ended. We want more,” he said. “I’m looking forward to watching this team grow. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, but that doesn’t guarantee any wins.”

St. Rita’s Johnson commits

Morez Johnson, a 6-8 sophomore forward from Chicago St. Rita, has committed to sign with the Illini.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 2 player in Illinois’ class of 2024.

