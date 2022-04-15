Watch now: Middle school roots lay groundwork for Skyy Clark commitment

CHICAGO — When Skyy Clark decommitted from Kentucky in March, he was given the full-court press by the Illini.

Tim Anderson, an Illinois assistant coach, built a relationship with Clark’s family during his middle school days, and made Clark his first offer in eighth grade when he was a DePaul assistant. Given a second chance, Anderson was focused on closing the deal this time.

Ty Rodgers played with Clark in middle school briefly on a star-studded middle school team called Bates Fundamentals. It featured multiple future five-stars players including Amari Bailey and Emoni Bates, wanted to team up in college.

"I've known Coach Tim since eighth grade, so we've always had that connection that was deeper than basketball," Clark said. "But when Ty hit me up, that meant a lot. And then Jayden (Epps), hit me up. Sencire (Harris) hit me up, a few other Illinois (players) who were already there did, so it was a good feeling. I felt like I was welcome."

That helped the Illini get Clark to put pen to paper Wednesday and become the highest-ranked recruit in at least 20 years at Illinois. He’s a five star that is currently the favorite to start at point guard as soon as he steps on campus.

The relationship with Anderson was a good jumping-off point for the Illini. Anderson had relationships with Clark and Bailey, a top-five prospect in the 2022 class and former Chicago native. Bailey committed to Anderson and DePaul as a middle schooler.

Clark met Anderson through Bailey, whom Anderson trained while working for Nike Meanstreets and Ground Zero Training in Chicago.

"I just realized he was a really genuine person," Clark said. "He means what he says. He's not gonna bite his tongue and he's always gonna keep it real."

Anderson founded Ground Zero training and worked with local stars like former NBA MVP Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker, as well as current NBA players Paul Reed and Max Strus after he coached them at DePaul.

“He's also a really good trainer I've heard," Clark said. "So knowing that he's really good at developing point guard is big because I'm a point guard."

Clark and Rodgers were both recruited by Anderson and both were in his hometown of Chicago for the Jordan Brand Classic. Clark is out, still working his way back from an injury. He watched his future college teammate in action in front of NBA scouts.

"They're both looking like grown men out there," Clark’s father Kenny said. "Seeing the way their games have taken form, it's a beautiful thing to watch."

The duo are all grown up and are the two highest-profile recruits in the Illini’s top-10 recruiting class.

"It's been really good reconnecting with Ty. We are just really looking forward to that everyday grind," Clark said. "Being in the gym going through the whole year together — a year or two or three, however long it's gonna be — it's gonna be a lot of fun."

As the crown jewel of the latest recruiting class combined with the mass exodus of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Andre Curbelo means the spotlight will be on Clark as soon as he gets on campus.

Two days ago, Clark and the rest of the class got a text from sophomore wing Luke Goode reinforcing the youth movement the Illini are going through.

Clark will be front and center with Rodgers and the 2022 recruiting class.

"It was like you see all the transfers and stuff, it just gives y'all a bigger opportunity to come in and get that started," Clark said.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0