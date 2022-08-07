Watch now: Matthew Bailey making most of surprise opportunity with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — When Matthew Bailey left Champaign in the summer of 2021, he felt defeated.

He had made the three-hour drive that morning to go to a camp and work out in front of some Illinois coaches, but his legs were still sore from a track meet the night before and being cooped up for a long car ride.

His shins hurt and he was sore, so it did not end up quite going to plan.

"He actually called me and just said, 'It was the worst workout of my life,'" Moline coach Michael Morrissey said. "He said, 'My shins were killing me, my legs were not good.' But he's not one that's ever going to not work out. He's gonna attack and do his thing, and it just didn't go very well."

A lot of times that could mean the end of a road for a recruitment from that particular school, but a second chance months later turned Bailey’s recruitment upside down.

South Dakota, an FCS school that was getting close to scheduling a visit with him, was making headway with Bailey. But after a standout senior season, the staff heard Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was coming down for a visit to the Quad Cities in the middle of January. Morrisey and his staff thought it would be the perfect opportunity.

Bailey, who was two months removed from a broken collarbone from a diving catch in the IHSA playoffs, had recovered rapidly from surgery and recently got the go-ahead for some movement work. He was working out with the high school team during the mornings to prepare for wherever he would end up going to college next fall, and the staff wanted Walters to take a look.

Walters wasn’t there for the workout over the summer because of back surgery, so he wanted to get a look at a prospect the Illini had been monitoring. That late in the recruiting cycle, it might have been Bailey's last chance at a Power Five offer.

After a couple of minutes, Walters was sold. He quickly stepped away to make a phone call to head coach Bret Bielema.

​​"I remember calling him and being like, 'Coach, this is a no-brainer, we've got to sign this guy,'" Walters said.

Bielema was on board and soon after Illinois wanted to get an official visit scheduled that night. Morrissey talked to Bailey and he was in Champaign hours later.

That same night Illinois offered Bailey a scholarship and he took it.

"That was it," Morrissey said. "He didn't even think twice. I mean, that's where he's wanted to go really from the start. And so it worked out really well that he was able to stay in state. It doesn't always work out how you hope or how you plan it, but in the end, it worked out the right way."

Since getting on campus in the summer, he’s run with the opportunity and been one of the pleasant surprises this fall camp.

With Sydney Brown out during practice Saturday, Bailey was the main beneficiary and saw a good chunk of snaps with the starting defense. Walters said he’s been working with the first and second units in camp a good deal.

“I’m really surprised about his maturity level and his football IQ,” Walters said. “He’s learning the defense at a fast pace.”

Brown and Bailey are both big and rangy athletes who profile well at the hybrid strong safety position, where they can creep up in the box and play closer to the line of scrimmage. Brown has starred in that role for the past couple of seasons at Illinois and become an NFL Draft prospect.

Those physical similarities have developed a partnership and some comparisons from the defensive coaching staff.

“Sydney Brown has kind of taken him under his wing,” Walters said. “It’s funny he looks like Syd, acts like Syd. He’s a carbon copy, just a little bit taller.”

Bailey is already deeply entrenched on the two-deep, but with Brown, getting significant snaps will be difficult to come by this season. With Brown heading out after this season, he looks to be in position to be right in the mix when that spot opens up. He also could get some rotation snaps this season.

That’s quite the feat as someone who nearly fell off the school’s radar. Bailey, who just turned 18 on Thursday, is young for even a college freshman, and his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame is lean enough to pack a good amount of muscle and strength.

Those tools were what the Moline staff tried to pitch coaches from the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and other FBS conferences who came through the area.

"We talked about him and said, 'This kid, he's the real deal,'" Morrissey said, "I mean, he has what it takes, you know, mentally and physically to compete at the highest level. For us, it was just kind of a matter of time before somebody agreed with it. We're beyond thankful that Illinois was the one that did it."

Walters’ second look at Bailey is a possible recruiting coup in the early stages.

“It was a blessing I wasn’t here (for the workout in the summer),” Walters said. “... We offered him a scholarship and I’m glad he’s here now.”

Bailey waited and took advantage of the second chance to get his Power Five offer from his hometown school. Now he’s taking every opportunity he’s getting in fall camp.

"We knew Matthew was going to get a chance to run in front of him again," Morrisey said. "And it just so happened that this was what was needed to kind of put him in that spot, and so it's crazy how things work sometimes. I know Matthew would be the first to tell you that he wasn't going to miss his opportunity to try to make the most of it."