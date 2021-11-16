Watch now: Marquette claims win as Illinois squanders second-half lead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Trent Frazier looked every bit the hero for most of Monday’s Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at a raucous Fiserv Forum.

That ended when Marquette’s Tyler Kolek stole that distinction – and the basketball -- from the University of Illinois senior guard.

Swooping in for a double team near midcourt, Kolek stripped Frazier of the ball and sailed in for the deciding layup with 18 seconds left as the Golden Eagles rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to claim a 67-66 victory before a crowd of 14,631.

“The kid’s in the locker room in tears turning it over late,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “But that’s our guy. No one loves Trent Frazier more than me. The leadership he provides every day is impactful.”

In the final game of preseason All-American Kofi Cockburn’s three-game NCAA suspension, No. 10-ranked Illinois slipped to 2-1 as Marquette advanced to 3-0.

Frazier scored 11 of his game-high 23 points during a second-half stretch that saw Illinois assemble a 58-46 lead.

But despite shaky free throw shooting, Marquette clawed back within 65-62 with 4:21 left and 66-65 on two Justin Lewis free throws at the 2:31 mark.

After an Andre Curbelo miss, Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell misfired on two free throws with 33 seconds left. With only three seconds’ difference between the shot and game clock, the Illini were well positioned to take the final shot until Kolek ruined the plan.

“As a senior guard, I can’t turn the ball over. Coach trusts the ball in my hands and I turn it over. Obviously, that’s tough,” said Frazier. “It’s a game we all have to learn from, learn from our mistakes and keep moving.”

Kolek seized an opportunity to make the game’s pivotal play.

“We were down one so we have to get a quick trap and maybe foul,” Kolek said. “I saw the guy’s head was turned, and I came up and tried to make a play.”

Illinois had one more chance. Curbelo stormed into the lane but lost the ball for his seventh turnover and the team’s 26th.

“You’re not going to win a basketball game on the road against a good team turning the ball over 26 times,” said Underwood. “It was a really alarming number of turnovers and lack of ball movement, not even getting a good look the last five minutes. We didn’t execute.”

After a Coleman Hawkins rebound dunk with 5:33 to play handed Illinois a 65-57 margin, the Illini managed only one Curbelo free throw the rest of the way.

Curbelo scored 11 points but missed 14 of 18 shots.

“When things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to trust your teammates,” Underwood said. “Belo’s a really good player who thinks he’s got a lot of burden on his shoulders and he doesn’t. We’ve got a lot of good players.”

Marquette overcame 4 of 11 free throw shooting in the final four a half minutes because of its defense.

“The way our guys got hands on the basketball … ,” Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart said. “I think we were right at our deflection goal of 32. It’s amazing how that works. We needed every one of those.”

Darryl Morsell led Marquette with 21 points, Lewis added 17 and Kolek 12.

Hawkins chipped in 13 points and Jacob Grandison 10 for the Illini. Da’Monte Williams keyed Illinois to a 50-30 rebounding advantage with a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games match up teams from the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

