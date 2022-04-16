Watch now: Looming deadlines to give Illinois basketball some clarity

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball has some deadlines coming up.

The May 1 transfer deadline is there for every school, but along with that there are other key dates that will determine the set up of next year’s Illini team.

Kofi Cockburn has the most notable decision. He has to decide to declare for the NBA Draft or return to school by April 24. He has to decide early this year because he cannot declare for the draft a third time while simultaneously keeping his college eligibility.

That means he is at a crossroads and sets the tone for an Illini roster that will have to make a reset at multiple spots regardless of his decision. If he stays, they will continue to build around him since he’s one of the most dominant players in the country. If he goes, a new era will usher in completely behind a recruiting class of freshman with younger players emerging into new roles.

“How our team shapes will be determined a little bit by Kofi’s presence or lack thereof, depending on what we have,” Underwood said.

Illinois could have all five starters from last season depart if Cockburn and Jacob Grandison decide to pursue professional opportunities. Austin Hutcherson has eligibility remaining, but after missing a large chunk of his time in Champaign because of injuries, it’s unclear if he’ll be around with the Illini another year.

Cockburn determines the team’s biggest need, but there are still other moving parts regardless of his decision. New transfer Dain Dainja enters the fold after a sit out year while five-star freshman Skyy Clark is joined by four-star trio Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris.

Illinois is still reaching out in the transfer market with a couple of roster positions opened up by transfers or in flux while players make decisions to stay or go.

“I’ve been very excited about Dain Dainja and what he’s capable of and brings to us,” Underwood said. “But finding the frontline piece if Kofi is not here, finding a shooter if he’s here, all those things play into it.”

Underwood said he wished the departing players his best on their next chapter at new schools. Andre Curbelo is the most high-profile departure, announcing a transfer to St. John’s on Friday.

“I say it, and you guys are sick of me saying it, winning is really hard, and if you’re not both feet in, go,” Underwood said. “We have just as many people as we can get and want to come here, and we’re selective in what we do. No hard feelings. If they want to stay in the Big Ten, stay in the Big Ten. If they want to go someplace else, go. We’re here to help them. We’re not here to see anybody fail. It’s no hard feelings on my end and pat them on the rear end and wish them the best.”

Illinois has reportedly been interested in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Courtney Ramey for the past couple of weeks in the transfer portal. The Illini also reportedly reached out to Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas.

Who the Illini will be able to take is unclear before the roster of returners shakes out, but that will happen sooner rather than later. Soon Illinois will get a complete idea of what it has and then it will finish up its offseason with a roster that isn’t in flux.

“It’s still an inexact science based on what guys’ decisions are,” Underwood said. “We’re recruiting really every position right now.”

