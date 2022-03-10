Watch now: Kofi Cockburn's decision to return looms as Big Ten Tournament begins

CHAMPAIGN — When Kofi Cockburn walked up the ladder on the State Farm Center court to cut the nets, a loud chant echoed from fans.

"One more year. One more year."

Cockburn smiled, and said after he almost joined in on it.

"I almost said it, too," Cockburn said. "All the emotion and other things going through my mind in that moment, you know, cutting that net down and just feeling so much pride and happiness. It just felt right."

The ploy does represent a difficult decision for Cockburn. Does he stay for another year at Illinois as one of college basketball’s premier stars where he can capitalize on new NIL rules? Or does he leave for the NBA after a second-straight All-American season?

“I mean, all things are possible," Cockburn said. "I'm not in a rush. I want to be in the NBA, I want to be a professional basketball player, but I'm not in a rush right now. As of right now, I think I'm ready but you know anything can happen in the foreseeable future, and I'm not gonna take that option away from myself just yet."

The postseason, which starts in the Big Ten Tournament for the top-seeded Illini with a 10:30 a.m. Friday meeting with No. 9 seed Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, is at the forefront of everyone involved with the program’s mind. After that ends, Cockburn’s decision takes center stage.

"I haven't thought a whole bunch about any of that yet," Underwood said. "There'll be a time and a place, and right now I know he got four miles on the treadmill after practice yesterday. I mean his focus is pretty much, 'Let's go win the tournament.’"

Two decades ago, Cockburn would have been a no-doubt first-round pick, but the NBA has changed — the pro game is more spread out, with very few back-to-the-basket big men like Cockburn in the league. If he left after this year, he’d likely be a second round pick or go undrafted, according to most mock drafts.

That shift helped Illinois keep him this season after he tested the NBA waters last year before entering the transfer portal. It also might help them keep him next year, too. In keeping Cockburn, Illinois got the Big Ten title it was missing out on and Cockburn had another all-conference season to cement himself as one of the dominant players in the college game and an all-time Illini great.

"Every year that I've chosen to come back in the past two years, I've been really happy with my choice," Cockburn said.

NIL was a new concept last year when he made his decision. With more organized opportunities now, Cockburn could have more financial incentive to stay after the season than he did last March. He also would finish out his eligibility and his degree while he also tries to improve his pro standing.

A player with the production of Cockburn staying for four years is extremely rare, but it isn’t implausible.

"We have zero control over what their perception is at the next level, so to speak, but now we have a way that maybe enhances their situation as a college student athlete through NIL that can be a much better option than then potentially the G league or the European model," Underwood said. "Along the way that enhances guys' opportunities. Kofi in his situation is very close to graduating.”

Cockburn wants to wait until after the season to make that decision, with the postseason being his main focus right now.

"My whole thing is basically going through the way I do — praying and praying on it, listening to the input of my family and stuff like that," Cockburn said. "Ultimately making the right decision for myself. I don't think any accomplishments, or any championship would sway my decision."

