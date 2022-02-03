Watch now: Kofi Cockburn with one-of-a-kind performance in Illinois win

CHAMPAIGN — On the first possession of the game, Illinois went to its big man.

Kofi Cockburn got inside position, but missed a bunny right next to the basket. He shook his head, but would more than make up for that over the course of the night.

In one of Illinois’ most important games of the season, Cockburn put together what was arguably the program’s best Big Ten performances of the past decade.

Cockburn made 16 of his 18 shots after that first miss and his 37 points were the difference in a win over No. 11 Wisconsin that put the Illini in first place in the Big Ten.

“They have no, capital ‘N’ capital ‘O’, answer for Kofi,” Illinois play-by-play man Brian Barnhart said during the broadcast.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard jokingly said he should have tried taping his two centers together to give them any sort of chance to stop Cockburn in the paint.

Cockburn’s former teammate Ayo Dosunmu had multiple 30-point games last season to close out conference road games at Nebraska and Penn State. Malcolm Hill’s 39-point performance in a road loss to Nittany Lions in 2016 is up there as well.

None of those performances were quite as gaudy or against the kind of competition Cockburn faced last night.

"That was a dominant performance and I say that against one of the best teams in the country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Against fellow conference player of the year favorite Johnny Davis, Cockburn matched his mark of the highest scoring game of any Big Ten player this season and gave Illinois a win that will be vital for its conference standing and NCAA Tournament resume in March.

"Kofi showed who Kofi is," guard Jacob Grandison said. "Every time he catches the ball I expect something good to happen."

Cockburn’s performance was the highest scoring conference game since Hill’s 39-point outing and is the most complete in the decade since Brandon Paul single-handedly beat No. 5 Ohio State in Champaign in 2012 with 43 points on just 15 shots. Paul scored the Illini’s final 15 points to give them an upset win over the Buckeyes.

Underwood said it was one of the best performances since he was around freshman sensation Michael Beasley as an assistant at Kansas State. Beasly had multiple 40-point games for the Wildcats.

“It was right up there,” Underwood said.

The most impressive part of Cockburn’s night was his ruthless efficiency.

Since 2010-11, only 29 players in the country have scored 35 points or more and matched Cockburn’s mark of 84% from the field Tuesday. Cockburn’s was one of three against a Power 5 opponent and the only one against a ranked team.

In the past 25 seasons, no one has matched Cockburn’s numbers with 35 or more points, 10 rebounds and shooting over 75% from the field against a ranked opponent.

Cockburn’s performance against a team of Wisconsin’s caliber, one that will have a good chance to make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, was one of a kind.

It’s easy to get lost or desensitized to Cockburn’s numbers of having a double-double nearly every night and scoring at will in the post against overmatched defenders, but Tuesday’s performance was a stark reminder of how special he is. He’s scored in double figures each game he’s played and had 20 points or more in 10 of his 16 outings.

"I think I can score on most of the bigs in the Big Ten, if not everyone," Cockburn said.

He’s one of the best players in college basketball and there are few centers who are like him in the history of Illinois basketball. Illini fans need to enjoy him while they still can.

