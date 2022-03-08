Watch now: Kofi Cockburn named 1st team All-Big Ten to headline conference honors

CHAMPAIGN — Kof Cockburn was selected to the All-Big Ten first team for the second straight season Tuesday while other players also earned all-conference honors.

Cockburn was a unanimous pick by coaches and media. He finished second in the conference in scoring (21.0 points per game) and first in rebounding (10.6 rebounds per game), leading Illinois to its first conference title share since 2005.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis won conference player of the year over Cockburn and others, with the Badgers sharing the title with the Illini. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard won conference coach of the year.

Illinois guard Trent Frazier was named to the All-Big Ten second team by coaches and named to the conference's All-Defensive team for the second straight season. Frazier lead the team in assists (4.0 per game) and steals (1.4 per game). He also acted as the team's closer with multiple game-icing plays during the conference season.

Graduate transfer Alfonso Plummer was named to the All-Big Ten third team by coaches and media. He was second on the team and 12th in the conference in scoring at 15.1 points per game while leading the conference in made 3s (91).

Illinois kicks off its postseason in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the winner of Indiana and Michigan in Thursday's second round game.

