Watch now: Kofi Cockburn makes return in narrow win against Northwestern

EVANSTON — Kofi Cockburn returned, and despite Illinois' sloppy play, the Illini got a road win.

No. 24 Illinois escaped Evanston with a 59-56 win over Northwestern on Saturday and came back from down five with 5:36 left for a win to stay at the top of the Big Ten.

"It doesn't matter how we do it," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

The Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) had 22 points and nine boards from their big man, but he was the only player in double figures for an offense that was dormant outside of his post play in his return after missing the past 12 days in concussion protocol.

"I've been missing those guys," Cockburn said. "Missing their energy and being around them. It feels really good."

Cockburn was 10-for-17 from the field while the rest of Illinois shot 12-for-34, but it was just enough to snatch a late road win due to a strong defensive start and finish that nullified the offensive struggles.

Cockburn was able to make his presence felt early with two first half dunks that rattled the rim and set the tone for his physical style of play. He was a force inside and drew foul after foul in the second half.

"(Cockburn)'s a competitor, he's a winner, he's a guy that can fight you," Underwood said.

The Illini held the Wildcats (9-10, 2-8) to 35.7% from the field while Northwestern had its only consistent offense from 21 points from Pete Nance.

Da'Monte Williams was able to force a couple of misses from Nance, and Williams gave Illinois a 55-53 it would keep for good with a putback dunk where he flew out of nowhere through the lane.

Williams finished with five points, nine rebounds and three assists with his floor game proving vital down the stretch.

"His numbers didn't show up here," Underwood said pointing to the statsheet. "It's just who he guards and how we, how he fights and how he competes. He's not afraid to make a play. He was incredible in the locker room at halftime, in the huddles. Put a big capital W by his name."

Illinois looked in control after a 13-4 start, but a sleepy end to the first half saw a 10-point Illini lead dwindle to five before the halftime buzzer, with Illinois only scoring five points in the final 8:54 of the half.

Northwestern was able to hit a couple of 3s and get a spark from Ty Berry late in the half after a horrid offensive start to vault back into the game. Nance had nine early points and was the Wildcats only source of offense early before he went to the bench with a second foul late in the first.

The Wildcats carried that momentum out of the locker room to get their first lead on a Ty Berry triple with 14:35 left. The lead shifted back and forth from there until Northwestern took a six-point lead on an old fashioned three-point play from Elyjah Williams.

Brandin Podziemski entered the game for Illinois and helped change the game off the bench. He stopped a 5-0 Northwestern run with a back cut layup assisted by fellow freshman RJ Melendez before hitting a 3 to pull the Illini within two with 5:11 to play.

Podziemski had five points in his six minutes, all in the second half, while Melendez had six in 16 minutes off the bench.

"For those guys not to melt and not be nervous or uptight or whatever in the middle of the big 10 season and just step in and do their job," Underwood said. "I'm really happy for those guys."

After Podziemski's spark, Williams and Cockburn took care of the game from there before Alfonso Plummer iced the game from the line. Illinois held serve against an unranked team to stick in a group of four teams atop the Big Ten with only two losses.

Next, Illinois gears up for a Tuesday matchup against No. 11 Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) in Champaign. The game will be pivotal in the Big Ten title race since the Badgers will have a chance to match Illinois at 8-2 in conference play with a Sunday game against Minnesota.

