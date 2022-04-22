Watch now: Kendall Smith making most of spring opportunity for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Smith was running alone down the left sideline.

He intercepted backup quarterback Ryan Johnson in the second quarter of the spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday and sprinted into the end zone, where he danced in celebration. The play was blown dead immediately after the pick, but Smith was still enjoying himself.

"Who wouldn't want to be able to make plays like that?" Smith said. "To be able to have the trust with the coaches to get put in a spot as important as that means a lot."

It was a change from five months ago, when it looked like Smith would be out the door.

He entered the transfer portal in December after biding his time and playing mostly special teams snaps over his five seasons. He entered Champaign as a receiver before switching to safety but still ending up down on the depth chart. When he entered the portal he already had considered a couple of other schools as possible destinations.

Members of the Illinois staff went up to Bolingbrook to talk him out of it. Instead of trying to find greener pastures, Smith recommitted to Illinois.

Now, he’s earned pole position in the free safety spot to replace All-American Kerby Joseph with an impressive spring. That spring culminated with one of the highlight plays of the night in the Spring Game on Thursday.

"I think he knew the sense of accomplishment, so you love to see players have success and it's fun to see a guy like that get rewarded," coach Bret Bielema said.

Part of the reason Smith came back to Illinois was a quick response once he entered the portal. He said he did hint to the team he was trending in that direction at season’s end.

“They didn't really waste a day as far as the days I was in there," Smith said.

Smith said it was similar to being recruited again, and he liked the Illini staff’s pitch enough to come back out of the portal.

"It was kind of a whirlwind, but I appreciated the coaches being honest with me and letting me know what was going on and how things are gonna go," Smith said. "So I chose to take the chance and come back."

Once Smith was back, he was back in a position he hadn’t played before coming to college. He was exclusively an offensive player in high school.

"It took some time to figure out," Smith said. "It's the Big Ten, so it's a big boy league. You're learning how to play in the secondary. I had to learn how to tackle, I had to learn how to cover, do everything better. I'm taking my time and I really feel like I'm starting to grasp it."

Smith has big shoes to fill. Joseph was a ballhawk and was a big piece of a defense that was impressive last season. That free safety spot gives a defender freedom to roam and make plays as a rangy athlete. That means opportunities to find the ball and make plays like Smith did undercutting a route for a pick Thursday.

"He (Joseph) just did his job and he made the plays that came to him," Smith said. "He's going to get himself drafted. It just goes to show that once you do your job, doing things like that will get you success."

With players in front of him for five seasons, Smith hasn't had the chance to show what he can do. But now that he’s been put in the center of a position battle for one of the most important roles in Ryan Walters’ defense, he’s starting to take advantage.

"The only thing I was really asking for was just the opportunity and everything else is just on me," Smith said. "I'm happy to be able to make plays and do things like that to show them that they had the right idea."

