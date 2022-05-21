Watch Now: Kelly Ryono a postseason bright spot for Illinois softball

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kelly Ryono remembers watching the NCAA softball tournament on TV.

On Friday, she got her first-ever at bat in the sport’s big dance when the Illini played Arizona in the opening round in the Columbia regional.

Ryono came up in the bottom of the first inning. Illinois had runners on first and second, and she hit a ball to right center that zinged past the Arizona defense into the wall. Two runs scored, giving Ryono a moment that was one of the few bright spots in the team’s loss to Arizona on the first day of the postseason.

"My whole dream growing up was to play college softball, and I watch this every single year on TV,” Ryono said. “So that part is really exciting and it's really awesome."

It gave Illinois a 2-0 lead, and Ryono got another hit in the seventh. She had an impressive debut, this one appearing on the TV screens she watched as a kid, with a 2-for-4 performance and all three of the team’s RBI.

She wasn't the only one making her NCAA Tournament debut for Illinois. Few players are still around from the 2019 NCAA Tournament team.

"There's nothing like it," Ryono said. "You know, scoring your teammates. We always talked about doing it for the person in front of you or the person behind you. So just feeling like I was able to do it for the two girls, (Avrey Steiner and Megan Ward), there's nothing like it."

Ryono was a top-200 recruit in the class of 2019 from Huntington Beach, California. She has been a starter for the past two seasons after splitting time as a freshman. She had five homers this regular season and has improved from the plate each year. She’ll be a big part of the Illinois team next season as well.

"I was just looking for a pitch down in the zone that I could hit hard, and then just taking my cut," Ryono said. "Just taking one pitch at a time. That's what we talk about all the time, just putting our spin on the ball and that's what I was trying to do."

That team next season returns most of its lineup and should be primed for another postseason run while it continues to climb the Big Ten standings. The Illini were third this season at 15-7 and a win away from the program record of 16.

"We'll see," coach Tyra Perry said. "I think it definitely should help. The more you get to play, the more you can see things, the more you can begin to grow and gain perspective. So I hope it does help. And, again, we're trying to establish ourselves as a team that is always in the tournament."

More postseason games will mean more moments like those for Ryono and other Illini. The Illini are trying to become a postseason mainstay and are inching closer to that with four appearances in the past seven years and six full seasons.

"We're just going out there and trying to win each pitch, but it is really exciting because this is like what I've worked for my entire life is to get to this part of the season," Ryono said.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.