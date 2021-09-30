Watch now: Josh McCray's Illinois teammates react to his historic performance

CHAMPAIGN — Josh McCray has been on a meteoric rise at Illinois. In a matter of weeks the true freshman tailback has gone from not playing at all in the season opener to a historic performance last week at Purdue.

McCray totaled 24 carries for 156 yards (6.5 yards per carry) against the Boilermakers to notch the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in the Illini's 13-9 loss. He started in place of injured fourth-year running back Chase Brown, becoming the first true freshman to start at running back for Illinois since 2017, and delivered the fifth-most rushing yards by a true freshman in a single game in program history.

But what does McCray think about his noteworthy outing?

"I don't really worry about numbers," McCray said. "I just keep going. I mean last week was good, but we not worried about last week."

McCray emphasized that most of his success comes from "the big boys up front," and while he may be ready to move on, a couple offensive linemen did take a moment to reflect on just how special he's been.

Fifth-year offensive tackle Alex Palczewski started 11 games as a true freshman in 2017, but he said McCray's situation is much different than his because he already has a Power Five body. The Alabama native stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 240 pounds.

"The biggest thing for me when I (played as a true freshman) was just the physical difference. You know, I was 260 pounds playing in the Big Ten," said Palczewski, who is 6-6 and now weighs 315 pounds. "Obviously it's a difference with the O-line, but you look at Josh McCray, he already looks the part."

According to sixth-year senior Doug Kramer Jr., McCray not only looks the part but plays like it, too. Illinois' starting center said he enjoys blocking for the true freshman because of his bruising running style.

Whenever Kramer helped open a hole for McCray last week, he usually finished off the play by either running a Boilermakers defender over or dragging them along for a few more yards.

"He just runs so hard. That's what I love about him," Kramer said. "He's got a great head on his shoulders. He just comes in and grinds every single day and tries to make the most of every opportunity he gets. ... He's a fun back to block for because you know he's gonna be putting guys on the ground himself just like we are up front."

Even from a defensive perspective, linebacker Khalan Tolson said he makes sure to get a good view from the sideline whenever McCray is in the backfield.

"He's like a tank out there just running through people," Tolson said, laughing. "So I think it's very cool to see him doing that. ... That's my teammate, and I just enjoy seeing him be able to go out there and just run people over and blow people up."

McCray stated last week that "arm tackles don't phase me," and his claim seems to be holding true. According to Pro Football Focus, 150 of the freshman's 156 rushing yards at Purdue were after contact, which were the most in all of college football last week.

Illini coach Bret Bielema said McCray surprises him every game by doing something he didn't know he could do. He thinks the freshman is poised to be "one of the major faces of this program" in the future.

McCray said it would be an honor to be in that position someday, but as he continues through his first college season, he plans to remain in the moment.

"Just gotta stay humble and keep working and get better every day," McCray said. "I'm learning to trust my guys more just like they trust me."

