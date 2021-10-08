Watch now: Joint Big Ten Media Days gives women's basketball bigger spotlight, platform

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in several years, men's and women's teams were both present Thursday for Big Ten Media Days at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Conference commissioner Kevin Warren said in his opening remarks that the decision to have joint media days was to give women's programs the same spotlight and pageantry that men's teams routinely receive. Additionally, he announced that 52% of all live programming on Big Ten Network this year will be used to "promote women's sports."

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season and is arguably the brightest star in the conference, men's or women's, said the dual media session and the Big Ten's TV initiative are two more steps in the right direction.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would start using its "March Madness" slogan for the women's NCAA Tournament, which had previously been exclusive to the men's tourney.

"I think the March Madness thing is kind of silly just because you would think that had already been a thing," said Clark, who led the Hawkeyes to the Sweet Sixteen last season. " ... Women's basketball can be profitable if it's given the right platform, and I think more and more people are noticing that, especially with this last NCAA Tournament. I think there was so many things brought to light, and a lot of things will start changing for the better."

Last season, the NCAA faced heavy scrutiny for its disparity in amenities during the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, which were held in COVID-19 bubbles in Indianapolis and San Antonio, respectively.

One of the jarring differences between the two tourneys were the significantly smaller and less equipped weight rooms the women received compared to the men. A viral TikTok video from Oregon forward Sedona Prince brought those striking contrasts to light and ultimately forced the NCAA to apologize and revamp the women's facilities.

"I think No. 1, having us all in one area helped magnify our voices," Iowa forward Monika Czinano said. " ... I really think the use of social media, getting it out there with TikTok especially, just pushing it out. I've never seen something spread so fast throughout the media. Just a lot of people — people that I knew personally, people that I didn't know — were supporting it, reposting, raising awareness."

Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said more attention can not only point out the negatives but the positives, too. She started her opening statement Thursday by thanking the Big Ten for having the women and men come together for its annual media days.

Seven of the conference's 14 schools were represented by both their basketball programs Thursday, with the other half slated for Friday. Throughout the event male and female players and coaches were interviewed simultaneously on the Indiana Pacers' and Fever's court.

Fahey is entering her fifth season with the Illini. However, she's already a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame thanks to an illustrious 31-year head coaching tenure at Division III Washington University in St. Louis.

She began her college head coaching career in 1986 and has witnessed firsthand how women's basketball has evolved, as well as its surrounding media coverage and exposure.

"It's amazing I'm standing in front of you guys right now in an incredible facility," said Fahey, who won four straight national titles and five overall at Wash U. "I was talking to somebody else (Thursday), and when I'm driving up with my players and they're talking about the WNBA game or they're talking about, 'What is this going to be really like, coach? We don't know what this is.' Putting young women in this situation where they get an opportunity to talk about basketball, it's created jobs, it's created a future and, more importantly, what the game has given back (to women is) an opportunity to grow in places that we just didn't really have.

"When I went through school it was, 'Oh, you want to be a nurse or a teacher.' ... This game has really opened up doors."

Michigan standout Naz Hillmon — who is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and set a single-game program record with 50 points against Ohio State last season — said she was proud to join the men's program in Indianapolis. The Wolverines men's and women's teams reached the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen, respectively, last season.

Hillmon hopes Thursday's joint media session is only the beginning of more deliberate choices by the Big Ten and the NCAA to drive out inequities and give women's basketball the same respect as the men's game.

"I think it's very important. I feel like sports is one of those places where you set an example, for me all of the young girls playing after me, and at no point do I want them to feel like they aren't as equal as the men are and shouldn't be on the same level and playing field that they are," Hillmon said. "I think that some of the changes that we've seen is awesome, and I hope that there's a continuance of change to come. It sucks that it's been so long and far-coming to see some of those changes, like the inequality for example in the weight room last year, but to get the ball rolling is awesome and kind of seeing those parallels and being on the same platform will definitely help the younger generations for sure."

