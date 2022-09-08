Watch now: Johnny Newton leading Illinois defensive line by example

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema got some pleasant news after an unpleasant weekend when someone told him some advanced stats about the game Johnny Newton had at Indiana.

As a bright spot in the team’s 23-20 conference opening loss to the Hoosiers, Newton had five tackles, 1½ for loss, with one sack. He also had nine pressures, which according to Pro Football Focus was the highest total in the nation.

“It almost doubled the number of any other D-lineman in the nation,” Bielema said. “To do that as an interior player is really, truly incredible. The great news is Johnny is probably going to push himself to be even better this week with how he’s wired and a really special player right now.”

Newton was the catalyst for a defensive line that limited the run game against the Hoosiers, and formed a formidable defensive end pairing with Keith Randolph last season where both were honorable mention All-Big Ten selections.

“The level he’s playing with and the consistency he’s playing with is pretty special,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “We didn’t get that many sacks — he got the one sack — but was in the backfield all night and had a bunch of hurries and really affected the quarterback. Just his motor. We saw that in the summertime and workouts. He just always strains in practice so it shows up in games.”

Newton built on a breakout season last year, when he earned a starting job as a redshirt freshman and had three sacks and four tackles for loss. His strong start was in part due to his preparation and film studying habits.

"Johnny did a good job of preparing for that game last week," defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said. "Just the anticipation of plays and situational football. The game is slowing down for him, so he's able to make full speed decisions."

Jamison has used Newton’s habits as the gold standard of the room, and had Newton address the position group to give insight of his film study and other prep work to hand down the formula that’s helped him get in the backfield.

"He's a guy that will come in extra to study film, more so than what we expect or ask of our guys," Jamison said. "So that's something that he's built a routine of, and so when you study film, you start to pick up on little things, little tendencies, and you can take advantage of that on game day."

That’s rubbed off on the other linemen like Bryce Barnes, who has broken through for consistent snaps as a reserve the past couple of weeks.

"He's always trying to better his craft," Barnes said. "And I think that's something that every younger D lineman, and every older D lineman can see and be like, 'Holy cow. If we all treat it like Johnny does, then I think we'll all be in a better position.' So I think he's really a leader in the way he works and how he prepares and how he plays to where everyone else behind him is going to follow. He wants to be the best. Not only on this team, not only in the Big Ten, but in the country."

Those habits and preparation are paying off, with the staff seeing a bright future for Newton.

"Sky's the limit," Jamison said. "He's a guy that's always looking to be better. A lot of the great players in this sport want to find ways to move their game forward, so that's something that Johnny works at."