Watch Now: Jacob Grandison key to Illinois in season's stretch run

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn got most of the attention during the team’s stretch run last season, but Jacob Grandison was a player under the radar earning more playing time.

Fresh off a sit-out year as a transfer from Holy Cross, Grandison tried to do everything right as a role player, playing defense, making good cuts and hitting open shots.

Those things, done timely and when needed, are what got Grandison on the court more during last-season’s win streak, and got him into the starting lineup as Illinois tore through February and March on its way to a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021.

“All of a sudden, he becomes really solid and sound and he kind of kicked the rust off his sit-out year and was back in the flow,” Underwood said. “He was doing a lot of little things. I remember thinking at the time and watching film that he was doing a lot of little things that were really important: cutting, rebounding, passing. Let alone making shots.”

That’s been Grandison’s skill set this year as well, an off-ball complement to Cockburn who gives him and the team’s ball-handlers an outlet and room to breathe. Cockburn also called him one of the best cutters in the country.

It’s something Grandison has gotten down consistently, so it should come as no surprise that as soon as he was reinstituted in the starting lineup Dec. 18 against Saint Francis, the Illini went on a six-game win streak.

“Our team isn’t just one person, two person, three person, it’s a collective effort and I try to do everything I can,” Grandison said. “I know what to do, and I try to do it every time to help this team be its best.”

Grandison isn’t the flashiest player, but when he’s at his best he’s the one who greases the wheels for the Illinois offense.

He is the team’s best post entry player and one of it’s best spot up shooters. He’s the one who got Cockburn involved early in the second half against Indiana and the one who hit two 3s to start a late run that put the game away for a big road win.

Underwood said he feels uncomfortable when Grandison isn’t on the court, and games where he has been saddled with first-half foul trouble, like against Northwestern and Purdue, are games where the offense has been off.

“It feels good to know that your coach likes you out there,” Grandison said. “I try to do everything I can and I understand, not my role, but kind of my job. I understand my presence on the court.”

That understanding has come in handy while his role has expanded this season. In addition to increased minutes, he’s had to take more shots with team’s double-teaming Cockburn as well as sticking more to Alfonso Plummer.

If the choice is leaving a defender on an island with Cockburn or leaving Grandison, teams will give Grandison an open look. That’s led to his scoring average more than doubling (4.6 points a game in 2020-21 to 10.5 in 2021-22).

“Last year, all I was focused on was guarding and getting the offensive rebound and whatever came after that was great,” Grandison said. “Through that, I just gained the confidence and the experience to play at this level. This year it’s kind of just naturally shifted towards more so just hooping and being free,”

That makes Grandison an important piece to the team’s conference title push down the stretch. Purdue left him open Tuesday, and an off shooting night by him and others allowed the Boilermakers defense to get by and run away with the game in the second half.

But Grandison is capable, Underwood mentioned him hitting 36-straight 3s in practice recently. More importantly, he’s earned Underwood’s trust to continue getting big minutes during this stretch run.

“As a coach, there’s tremendous trust with Jake,” Underwood said. “You know what you’re getting. He doesn’t ever get out of character. Very seldom does he get displaced from the moment of the game and get out of character. He’s done it a couple times but everybody does that. For the most part, he’s very much within himself.”

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0