Watch now: Isaiah Adams takes winding road through JUCO to Illinois' O-line

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Adams had a winding road to get to Illinois.

Growing up in the Toronto metro area, he had to take a couple extra steps to get from Canadian football to the Power 5 level.

Adams attended Wilfred Laurier University in Canada before having to make a stop at Gardener City Community College in Kansas at the junior college level.

The immediate transition was a different kind of game, with one less player on the field and different rules than Canadian football.

"It was a lot different," Adams said. "It was a lot more intense. JUCO football is very dog eat dog world. It's really what can you do for me now? So, I mean, it goes from development to a what can you do for me now? Type of thing."

Adams spent two seasons there, eventually earning NJCAA All-American honors, but recruiting was a slow burn. With a long recruiting dead period during the COVID pandemic, there weren’t any offers early.

"The recruiting was kind of dead," Adams said. "So that whole season, we're just grinding and nothing was really coming in for us. There was a couple there was a couple of days where I was like, 'Man, did I make the right decision? Am I doing the right thing?'"

The next season, things got closer to normal and recruiting took off. Group of Five schools started offering before Big 12 teams entered the mix. Illinois was Adams’ 16th offer, but he went with the Illini to play high-major football after toughing it out.

“It was tough in JUCO but hard work pays off,” Adams said.

At Illinois, Adams joins Sydney and Chase Brown, both Canadians who also had to make multiple stops before getting to Illinois. They both have helped Adams along with his transition.

“It's been really helpful,” Adams said. “Like, especially with, you know, the student visas and all that stuff we got to go through in the COVID protocol. So just them being a reference is really good.”

Adams comes to Illinois in a competition for the left tackle spot with Julian Pearl. Adams will likely make the two-deep and be an important depth piece on the offensive line for the Illini at the very least.

He’s helped his chances at playing by adding 20 pounds, 16 of them lean muscle, to help bulk up his frame as he plays increased competition.

"That 20 pounds is a lot but when you do it the right way you don't really lose speed, so it's been good," Adams said.

Bielema has liked what he’s seen from Adams so far.

“He’s really athletic and he bends extremely well,” Bielema said. “Backside cutoffs he’s probably better than I could’ve ever imagined. You can really see the confidence he’s playing with. … He’s got an extremely talented fundamental base and I think he can be a really good player.”

That base gives Adams an opportunity to get some playing time at the Power 5 level and reach the top level of college football after a winding road to a Big Ten program.

“It's like a dream come true,” Adams said.

