Watch now: Initial bad fortune sent Shauna Green down path to become Illinois' coach

PEORIA — A professional contract had been signed, and it looked like Shauna Green was set for a pro career in Europe.

She had graduated from Canisius as the program’s all-time leading scorer and was getting ready to play in Luxembourg, until a foot injury threw a wrench in those plans for a professional career.

"I couldn't run," Green said at an Illini Tailgate event in Peoria. "I just couldn't. I had to get my agent to get me out of the contract."

That sent her down a coaching path, starting as an assistant at Division III Loras College that July. Since then she’s had a rise through the coaching ranks over 20 years to become the woman tasked with turning around a struggling Illinois women’s basketball program.

That coaching career that came out of bad luck has turned into her becoming one of the up-and-coming coaches in the country.

She won a conference title in five of her six years at Dayton and won the Maggie Dixon Award from the Women’s Basketball Writers Association for the best rookie head coach in Division I after her first season with the Flyers. That puts her in company with Louisville national champion coach Jeff Walz and NBA assistant Teresa Witherspoon.

“It was probably the best thing ever for me,” Green said.

That first season with the Flyers was a quick transition for Green. She was an assistant at Northwestern and the Wildcats had just finished their preseason European tour in early September of 2016. Then the Dayton coach who Green was an assistant for stepped down and she got a phone call.

Five days later she gave her opening press conference with the season less than two months away.

"It was absolutely crazy," Green said. "My first day on the job, I had my press conference and that night, I was in a home doing a home visit because it was mid September.

"Luckily, I knew what I was selling because I'd already been there. Otherwise it would have been a real big mess."

In that short period of time she put together a team and system that won 22 games in 2016-17 and ended in an NCAA Tournament berth.

Her transition this time around has been smoother and slower. She has a full offseason with the Illini after being hired in March and now has close to a full roster with offseason workouts underway.

The team is learning the fundamentals of their system, which Green said starts with defense and rebounding to create transition opportunities and a fast-paced offense. She referenced the Phoenix Suns’ old style of seven seconds or less offense run by Steve Nash.

Scoring was Green’s forte in a fast-paced college system where she had 2,012 points. Her college system has differed a little bit from her collegiate playing style. She got acquitted to a defensive-first style quickly as an assistant and later head coach at Loras.

"All my college coaches now that know I'm a defensive coach, they laugh because they're like, 'Shauna you didn't play any defense,'" Green said. "And I got in trouble all the time for not playing it. It was also not our system. And it wasn't our emphasis, our emphasis was scoring, which I like to do. So, it's funny how I've changed."

As a business and marketing major, Green didn’t think she would ever get into coaching. But as her playing career was coming to a close things changed.

"You start seeing that light at the end of the tunnel," Green said. "I'm like, 'There's no way I can not have basketball in my life.'"

Years later, the game is still a big part of the picture for Green today. If her system works, then reinvigorating the Illinois program will be the next step in a career that came off some initial bad fortune. It could end up being a stroke of luck for fans in Champaign.

"I think it was all a blessing in disguise and all worked out for the best,” Green said.

