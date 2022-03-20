Watch now: Impressive era ends for Illinois basketball while postseason drought still lingers

PITTSBURGH — It was the end of an era for Illinois basketball on Sunday.

It was also the end of a season that looked all too familiar.

For the second straight season, Illinois had an impressive regular season. But for the second straight year, it fell to a lower seeded team in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

A 68-53 loss to Houston left fans with a similar feeling of what could have been that they felt last year when a team that was a top seed fell to in-state rival Loyola. It was a similar feeling last year’s team felt and talked about avenging for the past calendar year.

“It’s a hard feeling going through this for another year,” Kofi Cockburn said.

That doesn’t take the sting away for Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, who each played their final games after being staples of the program for the past five years.

Cockburn is likely to declare for the NBA Draft after two straight All-American seasons. Jacob Grandison could leave after five years of college basketball and forgo his final season of eligibility. Alfonso Plummer’s one season as a graduate transfer is now over.

Those were the five starters for the team for most of the season, and they all could be gone by the time next season begins.

That core won a regular-season Big Ten title to break a 17-year drought the year after winning a conference tournament.

“We won a Big Ten Championship,” Underwood said. “They're going to hang a banner. We're going to get a ring, and it's a Big Ten Championship. We happened to have fewer points than our opponent today, and that happens.”

All of that regular season success came with a season that featured multiple injuries to key players and a COVID pause that kept the team from practicing for a stretch in December. Only four players played in all of the team’s game this season and somehow a banner came from that instability.

“I've been through more things this year with this team than I have my entire career put together,” Underwood said. “And that's 35 years.”

Frazier, Williams and Cockburn were key to the last three years of Illinois basketball that restored the team to competitive prominence. With Ayo Dosunmu, they turned a Big Ten doormat into a program with three-straight 20-win seasons.

Frazier and Williams careers don’t boil down to just their March performances, even though they combined for just 12 points in the team’s two tournament games this season. They entered the program with Underwood as the new coach and leave the program as a perennial Big Ten contender and tournament-quality program.

“We fell short, but to see where this program has come two years in a row, top 32 teams, you know, it shows we are headed in the right direction,” Frazier said. “We’re leaving, you know, me, Kofi, whatever his decision is, Da'Monte, Jake, Plummer, we're leaving this program in good hands, and they will be back here. Despite the loss, I'm still proud of this team and proud of this program for everything.”

Regular season and individual plaudits were a plenty with Dosunmu and Cockburn giving the Illini first-team All Americans in consecutive seasons.

The only thing missing from that group is postseason success. With that talent and two of the best players in program history, there wasn’t any March glory to show for it.

Another 17-year drought lingers and continues with the 2005 Final Four Illinois team being the last one to make the tournament’s second weekend. That drought stings more when adding in the fact that Michigan and Wisconsin, two teams Illinois beat this season, are still dancing.

Tasked with making that postseason breakthrough will be a roster that will have to be reconstructed and handed over to a new core of less experienced players.

Freshmen Luke Goode and RJ Melendez each showed promise, and will be favorites to get starting wing minutes next season. Melendez had highlight reel plays a month after an emergency appendectomy and his athleticism gave the offense life.

“Luke and RJ were terrific,” Underwood said. “You see RJ's talent and his spontaneity, his ability to make a play. You see Luke's ability to jump up and make shots and compete.”

Andre Curbelo has been a polarizing player and was benched the entire second half, but he will be in line to be the team’s primary ball handler if he returns. Coleman Hawkins was a late-season revelation after being relegated to the bench in the middle of conference play.

Those players will bear the brunt of the responsibility to return to the tournament, and capture the only thing this program is lacking. That elusive lengthy run in March.

“Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way, and you don't get the break that you need,” Underwood said. “Last year, we were blessed, but at the end of the day, we've got to be better in this game. And we will continue -- like you said, one thing to do is to keep getting back here. We will keep getting back here. You've gotta have match-ups, you've gotta have a good team, and doggone it, today wasn't our day."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0