Watch Now: 'I'm ready:' Calvin Hart Jr. returns to Illini football from injury rehab

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football thought it had its difference maker in the middle of the defense in Calvin Hart Jr.

Hart was one of the team’s stars to open last season as a transfer linebacker from North Carolina State, flying around the field with six tackles and a touchdown in the team’s Week 0 win over Nebraska last season. That earned him Big Ten defensive player of the week honors and made him the Chuck Bednarik Award national player of the week.

That coming out party was short lived. Hart tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of that game on a tackle on a tight end with multiple teammates, and has been rehabbing and waiting for months to get back on the field and make a similar impact.

"It was very emotional," Hart said. "Playing the way I played and having my brothers all around was a great feeling, especially transferring into a new program and having the impact I wanted to, it was surreal. ... After the game, I was already sitting there and not being able to celebrate with them was very emotional."

Hart was cleared before this spring, meaning he’ll be back on the field for offseason practice and have a chance to carve out a starting role again.

"I'm ready," Hart said. "The confidence is there. Everything I need to do is there. I've got great coaches and great teammates that got my back. There's nothing else in the way."

Early signs have been encouraging.

"I don't even think we need to slowly work him back in man," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "He attacked the rehab. He's been cleared by the docs. Obviously they know in spring you don't want to rush a guy back, especially a guy that has the potential that he has."

The recovery process to get to that point was something new for Hart, who hadn’t had a long term injury before. He went into a long rehab process with strength coach Tank Wright in the weight room.

He went there early in the morning and worked on rehab when the team was practicing and stayed as late as he could until the training staff had to tell him to leave.

That means a relatively fast rehab process. Some players take a year or more to get cleared but Hart is back and practicing a little under seven months after the injury. Working to get back as fast as he could was what got him through the months away from the field.

“The gym became my therapy,” Hart said.

Now, Hart is cleared, on the field and back in contention for a starting linebacker spot. Jake Hansen was the starter beside Hart to start the season and his replacement Khalan Tolson is also gone.

That makes Hart a favorite to earn a starting job and pick up right where he left off for the Illini. His career will get to resume in another Week 0 game, this one at home vs. Wyoming, that is five months away.

He’ll get another chance at building on those tantalizing three quarters he had last season.

"It was one game, you know of course I think about it, but I've got a lot more to prove," Hart said. "That's nothing to what I have to offer. What I want to do, it's not going to be one game it's going to be work day in and day out in practice and in the games. My story is far, far from over."

