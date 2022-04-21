Watch now: Illinois will turn to youth, Dain Dainja after Cockburn departure

CHAMPAIGN — After Kofi Cockburn’s decision to declare for the NBA Draft, Illinois has a 7-foot, 285-pound, All-American sized hole to fill in its frontcourt.

The current favorite to fill that spot is someone who hasn’t played in an Illini uniform.

Dain Dainja, a Baylor transfer who sat out last season because of transfer rules, takes center stage in the team’s frontcourt.

Dainja is a former top 100 recruit in the class of 2020. Illini coach Brad Underwood raved about during the season once he joined the team in January while he worked on the scout team.

He’s a 6-foot-9 and has lost around 20 pounds since arriving on campus.

"For a guy that big, you know, I call him a dancing bear," Underwood said. "He's just really light on his feet; he's got some quick twitch to him. So he's just a guy that's a unique piece at that size. And then he's got a 7'8 wingspan."

Dainja spent the last semester away from the limelight, working with strength coach Adam Fletcher.

“From what I saw this year, he was a monster on the scout team," Underwood said. "One-on-one coverage with him, he's pretty gifted."

Now he’ll be the key to a team that will play a different style after moving to a more versatile big man from Cockburn, who was one of the most physically dominating players in the sport.

"Although he has not played a game yet, I'll preface that, but he's extremely talented," Underwood said of Dainja. "He's a tremendous ball handler, passer, so the game will open up. I expect us to open the floor up a little more than with Kofi. But we've still got a little time to figure all that out and see how the roster pieces together and what that looks like."

Dainja and a freshman recruiting class will be part of a roster reset for the Illini with the possibility of all five starters departing. The Illini are set to lose over 85% of their minutes from last season. Jacob Grandison could give the team more experience if he comes back for his COVID season, but he has yet to make a decision.

"We're losing some guys, so with loss of guys comes opportunity," Underwood said.

Skyy Clark, a five-star freshman guard, will have an immediate role at point guard. Freshman guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris will have to get run to replace program staples Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. A veteran transfer guard could enter the mix as well.

On the wing, four-star wing Ty Rodgers will enter the mix with returners RJ Melendez and Luke Goode, who has added muscle and could play some at the four next season.

Coleman Hawkins and Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk are the only returners to play consistent minutes at the five after Hawkins played in five-out sets at the end of the season. Hawkins will likely spend time at the four and the five next season.

Melendez got consistent run before an emergency appendectomy took away a large portion of his final month, while Goode played bench minutes late in the season behind Williams and Grandison.

All of those returners will have to play much bigger roles next season, with players like Melendez and Hawkins likely starting after having stretches where they played sparingly last season.

With more length and size with players like Rodgers entering the fold or Hawkins, Melendez and Goode playing more minutes, Underwood says the team can be elite defensively. He also said Dainja will allow the team to have more options in ball screen coverage and play faster, with the smaller big man being more adept at moving his feet to help on the perimeter.

"I'm excited about all these guys and the opportunities that are in front of them," Underwood said. "And then you find out as the roles change who can handle the heat so to speak."

Illinois is yet to add a player from the transfer portal, though that will inevitably change with spots opening up recently, so this offseason has operated with the assumption that the returners and younger players will be the ones stepping up in place of all the lost production.

"If I didn't think they were capable of handling the ascension up the scouting report, we would go to the portal to try to find other guys, but I think these guys are very capable," Underwood said. "We loved them when we signed them and they had moments this year where they showed they can play."

Again, that doesn’t mean Illinois is done getting players. It will have a scholarship open now with Cockburn gone, and could have two more if Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, who also has a decision to make on returning for another season as a graduate student, leave. That means Illinois could have as many as three scholarships to use on transfer portal players or as late additions to the 2022 recruiting class.

With the roster of returners almost fully in place, it is easier to sell to prospective players. Dainja, Bosmans-Verdonk, and Hawkins are the only players in the frontcourt returning next season.

“The reality is until Kofi has made this decision, nobody was coming here," Underwood said. "We could think one thing, we've done that before, and you're still not going to fill those spots until that final announcement has been made."

Illinois has been linked with multiple bigs in the transfer portal, with Manny Bates, a rim protector from North Carolina State, and Ben Vander Plas, a stretch big from Ohio, among them.

Other names will likely emerge as Illinois now has a direction and can have a set plan in place with Cockburn’s decision made. After a long reign of stars in Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier ending, the Illini will be changing in a big way in the future.

“We’ll be different, but that’s OK,” Underwood said. “I’m not afraid to change.”

