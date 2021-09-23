Watch now: Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington makes big plays without catching

CHAMPAIGN — The main job of a wide receiver is clear: catch the ball. That's what Casey Washington, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texas native, was recruited to do at Illinois.

The third-year receiver has seven receptions for 54 yards this season and is on pace to have more catches this year than in his previous seasons. However, it's actually his non-catching plays that have been the most impactful for the Illini.

In last week's 20-17 loss to Maryland, Washington was involved in two plays that resulted in touchdowns without making a catch. The obvious one was a 30-yard fumble recovery TD in the fourth quarter — his first college touchdown — but the one that's flown under the radar is true freshman running back Josh McCray's 38-yard score in the third quarter.

Both TDs wouldn't have happened if Washington wasn't using his hands for blocking instead of catching.

"Once I had got my cut, I seen my homeboy Casey ran (one) dude off," McCray said Tuesday. "So whenever I had seen that, I just had to beat one person."

McCray praised all of his blockers — from Washington to tight end Tip Reiman to the offensive linemen who got things starting up front — for paving the way for his his first college touchdown.

Illinois receivers coach George McDonald said Washington has been one of the team's top blocking receivers all year, and he was proud to see it pay off in a big way.

"I thought it was awesome," McDonald said Wednesday. "That's kind of what we talked about as a wide receiver. Nobody every talks about how many blocks a wide receiver made on the stat sheet, but that's the one thing he's done over the course of this season is that he's blocked really well and taken a lot of pride in it."

After Washington helped escort McCray to the end zone, he planned to do the same for fellow running back Reggie Love III in the fourth quarter, except this time Washington would be the one to score.

As Love broke free for a big gain and headed toward Maryland's sideline, Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley chased him down and punched the ball out. Washington, who was blocking, happened to be Johnny-on-the-spot and scooped up the fumble and raced toward the end zone to put Illinois ahead 17-10.

Most would consider that a lucky play, but McDonald views it differently.

"That's just an effort play," McDonald said. "You make a good run, you're blocking your guy down the field and then something happens and you're there to help the team and protect the team. So I thought it was an awesome example of someone just doing their job at a high level, and then good things happen when you play hard."

Washington, understandably, wasn't very excited about his first college TD following such a gut-wrenching loss to Maryland. When he was asked about it shortly after the game, he gave a brief yet selfless response.

"I was just there for my teammate," Washington said. "It's hard to talk about (it) without a win, but we just gotta keep working, come next weekend and bounce back."

During that somber interview, Washington added that he has to "do anything I can do" to help the Illini become victorious.

After assisting McCray on his memorable touchdown run and scoring himself on a what Illinois coach Bret Bielema called "a country fumble," it's safe to say Washington is already doing just that.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0