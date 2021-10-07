Watch now: Illinois' Vederian Lowe is 'a professional already'

CHAMPAIGN — When Chase Brown ran for 257 yards — the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in Illinois history — in last week's 24-14 victory against Charlotte, it was no surprise that he grabbed all of the subsequent headlines and accolades.

The fourth-year running back was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, but Illini coach Bret Bielema made sure Brown's teammate, Vederian Lowe, didn't go unnoticed. Lowe, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle graded out as the best offensive tackle in the country last week (93.7), according to Pro Football Focus.

So in layman's terms, Lowe made a considerable difference for Brown and the rest of the team up front.

"Vederian has been a guy who has been very impressive to me since the day I walked in," Bielema said. "Obviously I heard his story and then began to know him and understand him. He did play his most complete game. Obviously Chase Brown was given Big Ten Player of the Week, but we gave (the team's offensive player of the week) to him and Vederian. V played extremely well. He played physical, played with a purpose. I think when the game needed to be taken over, he did that."

Lowe is married with two young sons and is also the guardian of his younger brother. Bielema, who has two young daughters, said he has a ton of respect for Lowe's steadfastness, despite all of his responsibilities at home.

“A lot of times when I walk in that building, the Smith Center (Illinois' football facility), before 5 a.m., a lot of times V-Lowe is in there already. He is a professional before it becomes a question," Bielema said. "When guys make the transition from college to the NFL game, they ask the question a lot of times to me or the coaches, ‘Can this guy be a professional?’ He’s a professional already. He’s married with two beautiful children to a beautiful wife that he loves endlessly. To take the whole guardianship of his younger brother with his mother’s passing, if the world was full of a lot of Vederian Lowe’s it would probably be a better place for everybody."

Passing game woes

Brown was the highlight of the Illini's dominant performance on the ground last week, but the team's showing through the air was the opposite.

Quarterback Brandon Peters threw a 10-yard touchdown to tight end Daniel Barker, who now has the most TDs by a tight end in school history. But outside of that, Peters had another tough outing. The sixth-year senior was 10-of-19 passing for 78 yards.

“BP did everything we asked him to do," offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. "There are three or four passes out there he’d love to have back. Whatever we threw for, 80 yards or something — I don’t pay that much attention to the stats but somewhere in there — and you’re talking three receptions and that might be 250 yards and three more touchdowns."

Peters was unable to connect with wide receivers Deuce Spann and Carlos Sandy on a pair of deep balls. Petersen said he's made a concerted effort to get Peters more deep-ball reps with different receivers so he's able to create+ better chemistry with them.

"A guy like Deuce, you almost can’t throw it too far. Whereas everybody else, you’ve got to throw a little bit different," Petersen said "You’ve got to know who is out there, understand the coverage and how far you can take them across the field. We’re that close on those or we’re in here talking about him throwing for four touchdowns and a whole bunch of yards. I know we're going to get there."

Streaking

Illinois safety Kerby Joseph has recorded a turnover in four straight games (two interceptions and two fumble recoveries), and linebacker Owen Carney Jr. has had a sack in three straight games (4.5 sacks total).

When asked whose streak will last longer, Carney said it's a tossup.

"I don't know, man," Carney said. "I just go out there and I really don't think about the last game. I think about what new opportunities are up for me and available for me to make. I just can't thank God enough for what He previously did for me in those last couple of games, and I'm just going to thank Him in advance for what's to come."

In addition to his faith, Carney credited his strong play to "all the extra stuff" he does to prepare for competition.

"I was really just trying to focus in and take what I've been coached and everything that I'm getting in the film room," Carney said. "Take that to the field and let that translate on third downs, on passing situations and really just trying to hone in on my craft week in and week out."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0