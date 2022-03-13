Watch now: Illinois using knowledge of last year's upset this March

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has a little more of a businesslike approach this March.

The Illini were still cutting down the nets after winning the Big Ten tournament title when they were placed in last season’s bracket.

This Sunday, the team had a watch party at the State Farm Center after an early loss in this year’s conference tourney. It also had last season’s early ending on its mind.

The team had its matchup and destination announced — vs. 13th-seeded Chattanooga at 5:50 p.m. on Friday in Pittsburgh. After being selected as a 4-seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament, things like sightseeing in Pittsburgh are at the bottom of the priority list.

“I’m not going there for a vacation,” Trent Frazier said. “I’m trying to go to a Final Four.”

The Illini understand the gravity and seriousness of a tournament that could end the team’s season, and the careers of seniors and Kofi Cockburn, in a day.

Illini fans would rather not remember the prgram’s last postseason meeting with the Mocs. A 14-seed Chattanooga beat 6-seed Illinois in a second round upset for a spot in the Sweet 16 in 1997.

This year’s Mocs are one of the top mid-majors in the country with Malachi Smith, the Southern Conference player of the year, and Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa.

"We can guarantee that history will not repeat," Cockburn said.

That sentiment could apply in more ways than one. Illinois also doesn’t want a repeat of its second round exit last season. It was a gut-wrenching loss for a group that had high expectations.

It was a stunning end of the road for Ayo Dosunmu, who left for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and the rest of a team that was one of the national title favorites.

"You have to know the abruptness of the end and what that's like if you don't play well," Underwood said.

Illinois knows that now, and any of the players who didn’t had that feeling instilled with a opening loss in the Big Ten conference tournament.

That gave them some days off the team didn’t have last season when it was whisked away and sent directly into quarantine and stayed in Indianapolis after winning the conference title.

That rest was appreciated, according to Underwood. He said he even saw Frazier dunking in practice a couple of times for the first time in a while.

“I've never felt better about my team,” Underwood said. “A lot of positives can come from getting a couple days rest, getting your mind right.”

Illinois isn’t nearly as big of a favorite as last year’s top-seeded bunch that fell to Loyola-Chicago, but it still has taken lessons from what was most of the team’s first trip to the big dance last season.

"You just don't know what it's like to walk off the court and then realize that you're going to do anything with that group of guys again, that it will be completely different," Underwood said. "And it was just like that. You walk back in there an hour later and still see guys in tears, still see guys in uniform. Man that stinks. You work so hard to get to those moments, and you have to understand what that's like."

This year’s stars, Cockburn, Frazier and starters Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison, who Underwood said is progressing with his shoulder injury, were all around for that scene last March.

When this year’s tournament begins in a few short days, they’ll have the knowledge of that sour ending and try to find a different finish this time around.

“It doesn't matter what your record is or what seed you are, you've just got to be better that night," Frazier said. "We experienced last year, us having the one-seed, we weren't ready for that and we weren't the best that night.

“The most important thing on our mind right now is just trying to advance every week and just stay focused."

