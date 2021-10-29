Watch now: Illinois trying to avoid any kind of letdown against Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knew the Illinois players were receiving "kudos" all over campus for upsetting then No. 7-ranked Penn State last Saturday.

So during Thursday's practice, the Illini head coach shared with his team the 80-20 rule.

"If you have 80% of your guys doing things right, usually that (other) 20% is going to continue to follow them," said Bielema. "If you start going the other way, you've got problems."

Bielema said he's leaned heavily on his team leaders this week to make sure there is no false sense of bravado come Saturday when Illinois entertains Rutgers at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) hasn't won two straight games yet in Bielema's first season on the sidelines. The Illini's historic 20-18 nine-overtime victory at Penn State was a needed shot of adrenaline heading into the final four games.

Yet if Illinois comes out and can't handle Rutgers (3-4, 0-4), which has dropped four straight after three wins to start the season, it could be all for naught.

"There's no thought in our program that puts any one game above the other," said Bielema. "The way we approached Nebraska (in the season opener) is the same way we approached UTSA, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin and this past weekend.

"In this building you have to have a competitive nature to make this week duplicate the results of last week, and to do that they had to approach Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the same exact way. I don't know how to do it any other way."

Sixth-year senior Brandon Peters figures to have regained the starting quarterback job after sophomore Artur Sitkowski suffered a broken left arm in overtime against Penn State.

Peters has battled through an assortment of injuries while starting five games this season. He's completed 40 of 82 attempts for 410 yards and just one touchdown.

The Illini figure to make Rutgers stop their 1-2 running attack of sophomore Chase Brown and true freshman Josh McCray before trying to win the game through the air.

Brown became the first Illini player in history to produce two 220-yard plus rushing games in his career after gaining 223 yards against Penn State. McCray backed up Brown last week with 142 yards as Illinois ran 67 times and threw 21 passes.

"It's not a run-first mentality; it's a win-first mentality," said Bielema. "Whatever gives us the best chance to win is what we'll do."

Bielema said offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (lower body), who was knocked out of the Penn State game, has been "full throttle" in practice and should be able to play barring any setbacks. Lowe and fellow offensive tackle Alex Palczewski are set to start their 49th career games, an Illinois record.

Greg Schiano, in the second year of his second tenure as Rutgers' head coach, sounds like he is preparing for a heavy dose of Brown and McCray.

The Scarlet Knights also won't be caught off guard if — or, more likely, when — the Illini use their "barge" package of seven offensive linemen as they did against Penn State.

"We need to make sure we get aligned correctly to defend the run and then at that point you have to make tackles," said Schiano. "Their running backs run really hard. They're a downhill running football team. When that happens you better be ready to go tackle and use the right tackling method. Otherwise, you're going to miss tackles. It's not pretty when that happens."

Rutgers is coming off its bye week. The Scarlet Knights are making their second straight trip to Illinois after falling at Northwestern, 21-7, on Oct. 16 in Evanston.

Leading the Rutgers offense is senior quarterback Noah Vedral, who has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,274 yards and seven touchdowns. Illinois intercepted Vedral three times in last year's 23-20 victory at Champaign.

