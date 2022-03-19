Watch now: Illinois' Trent Frazier recovering from eye infection

PITTSBURGH — Illinois guard Trent Frazier is dealing with an eye infection, according to coach Brad Underwood.

Frazier's eye was visibly swollen during the pregame press conference on Thursday, and the guard was 0-for-6 from the field with two points and four assists in Friday's win over Chattanooga.

"He wasn't himself," Underwood said. "Trent is not going to have one of those nights very often, but we've also .. Trent has been fighting an eye infection from pinkeye since the morning he woke up the Friday of the Indiana game in the Big Ten. With that he had some of the nasal stuff and bronchial stuff I've had, so he's just kind of feeling himself again."

Illinois gave Andre Curbelo more ballhandling duties and ran some sets differently because of Frazier's limited sight.

"Last night he said he tried dribbling with his right hand and he looked down and he almost couldn't see the ball," Underwood said.

Frazier helped hold Chattanooga star guard Malachi Smith to 4-of-20 shooting from the field and was on the floor late when the Illini got enough stops to take the lead late.

"The great thing about Trent is just because he's offensively not very good, he made life pretty hard last night for their guys defensively," Underwood said. "There's a lot more to Trent than making baskets."

Frazier looked better in practice, according to Underwood. He'll be available and unless anything changes with the starting lineup, he'll start against Houston on Sunday.

"Today is the best it's been by far. He's gotten some of the swelling — they've given him some different medicine to get rid of that," Underwood said. "... It's been a problem for him, but again, tough nut and tough kid, and today it obviously looks much better, so the medicine is kicking in and working."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0