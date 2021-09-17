Watch now: Illinois to face 'dynamic' Maryland offense in second Big Ten game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has given up 79 points and 1,053 yards of total offense, 703 of them through the air, in consecutive non-conference losses to UTSA and Virginia.

It won't get any easier.

The Illini return to Big Ten action Friday night at Memorial Stadium against undefeated Maryland, which is playing in Champaign for the first time in program history. Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, headlines a Terrapins offense that is averaging 46 points through two games. The junior quarterback has lit up opposing defenses for 606 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Maryland is also averaging 195.5 rushing yards. Four players have scored rushing TDs, with senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis averaging team highs of 7.3 and 95.4 yards per carry and game, respectively.

"They're a very dynamic group that scores a lot of points. (They're) able to run the ball, throw the ball, really a pretty balanced attack," first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday. "On first downs, they're almost evenly run-pass balanced of what they do. Their quarterback really does a good job out in the short space but also in vertical throws."

Two weeks ago, UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin hauled in 10 catches for a career-high 155 yards and one touchdown. Last week, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods had five receptions for a career-high 122 yards and one TD.

This week, Illinois' defensive secondary will have its hands full again trying to contain a talented Terrapins receiver corps spearheaded by senior Dontay Demus Jr. and sophomore Rakim Jarrett. Demus has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and two touchdowns, and Jarrett has two receiving TDs, too.

"Without a doubt, I think Demus, No. 7, is a very dynamic player, has a lot of ability in the short term as well as down the field," Bielema said. "And Jarrett is a guy that you can see that they game plan certain things (for him). Definitely used in certain situations as well as certain route concepts. The guy that makes it all go obviously is the quarterback, but I would just say their offense makes sense when you're watching them."

A point of emphasis for the Illini this week has been to limit "explosive plays," which Bielema defined as "runs over 12 yards or passes over 20 yards." Last week, Virginia completed nine passes over 20 yards, and Bielema said that's a recipe for more losses if their defense isn't more formidable.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters reiterated that he still has "all the confidence in the world" in his players, but pointed out a few areas in which Illinois' defensive secondary can improve.

"It's eye-violations, it's technique issues, it's pre-snap communication, it all ties together," Walters said Tuesday. "A lot of those (big pass plays) weren't in man coverage, so we've got to get better at our zones and understanding the whys of why we need to be where we're at on the field and having other guys count on players being where they're supposed to be. Those things take time and take experience, and sometimes you've got to learn the hard way. I just hope we don't have to learn the hard way anymore."

Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, who has only played 13 snaps this year, will start Friday against Maryland. The sixth-year senior was knocked out of the team's season-opening win over Nebraska with a "AC joint sprain" to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, according to the ACC Network. Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski replaced him and threw six touchdowns and one interception in three games.

Peters' return could help jump-start an Illinois offense that's been shut out in first quarters this season.

"I'm excited to get him back in there. He was our starting quarterback going into the season. Guys don't lose their jobs because of injuries," offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said Wednesday. "He's healthy and ready to go now and brings something a little different to the table."

