Watch now: Illinois tight end Daniel Barker 'taking it day by day' after breakout performance

CHAMPAIGN — After not receiving a target in Illinois' season-opening home win against Nebraska, tight end Daniel Barker had arguably the best game of his college career in the Illini's 37-30 home loss to USTA last week.

There was the 14-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to help his team climb back from an early 14-0 deficit. The 27-yard, over-the-shoulder grab in the fourth quarter that started off a crucial drive to keep Illinois within striking distance. And then a few plays later, the 15-yard touchdown reception in which Barker outran the Roadrunners' defenders to the end zone, giving his squad a legitimate chance to pull off the comeback.

UTSA ultimately held on for its second Power Five victory in program history, but not before Barker proved that he was one of the most dynamic players on the field. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior finished the night with five catches for 74 yards and a career-high two touchdowns, matching his touchdown total from all of last season.

So has Barker's mindset or outlook changed after his breakout performance? Not even a little bit.

"I still have the same confidence I had coming into the season," Barker said Tuesday. "I'm just moving forward, taking it day by day, continuing to work on my craft and getting better as the days go by."

Throughout his four years at Illinois, Barker has totaled 51 catches for 699 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns in 35 games. He's had five outings with at least four receptions, including Saturday's game against UTSA.

Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said it's imperative to keep Barker involved in passing game, while also not neglecting fellow talented tight end Luke Ford.

Ford, a 6-6, 260-pound junior, was the No. 1 high school player in Illinois for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He had three catches for 30 yards, highlighted by the first touchdown of his college career, in the Illini's season opener. However, against UTSA he only had one reception for five yards on one target.

"Daniel had a big game, obviously. He's a guy when you talk about targeting offensive guys, we gotta get him targets," Petersen said Monday. "Now the flip side of that is Luke Ford is just as equally a special guy and he had one catch, and I've gotta make sure I do a better job of getting him his touches also because we have two tight ends that we feel like are really good football players at this level, and they both need to have the ball in their hands."

Barker said he doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with Ford because each player genuinely wants the other to succeed. When Ford scored against Nebraska, Barker was one of the first teammates to congratulate him after the touchdown. When the roles were reversed against UTSA and Barker found himself in the end zone, Ford's excitement was just as evident.

Barker hopes both tight ends have plenty to celebrate individually and collectively Saturday as Illinois looks to bounce back at Virginia.

"Luke (is) my boy," Barker said. "We work every day, we work hard, go out there and make each other better. We want to push each other to the next level and go as hard as we can so we can be the best us."

