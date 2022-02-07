Watch Now: Illinois takes experience, swagger into road matchup at Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was down in the second half against Indiana at Assembly Hall.

With just over 13 minutes left, consecutive airballs by the Illini unleashed a hostile crowd that chanted "airball" to drown out the rest of the noise in the arena.

That can make many teams unravel. For the veteran Illini, it was a punchline.

"It just doesn't matter," Jacob Grandison said. "At the end of the game we were kind of just chuckling at the Indiana fans because they were so loud and a great fan section. They're chanting 'airball' and, you know, imagine having 10,000 people screaming airball at you."

Grandison hit a pair of 3s shortly after to start a run and give unfazed No. 13 Illinois a 17-point win in Bloomington. That was the team’s 13th conference road win in its past 15 and fourth straight win.

“We’re really, really locked in,” Grandison said.

The Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) travel to Indiana for another road test, bringing their experience and swagger to West Lafayette for a matchup against No. 3 Purdue (20-3, 9-3).

As the season pushes towards March, games have higher and higher stakes, and this top-15 matchup is the game of the year in the Big Ten so far.

A Purdue win would force a tie with the Illini atop the standings with a head-to-head tiebreaker, while an Illini win puts them in the driver’s seat.

"It's a big game," Brad Underwood said. "It's two really good teams; they beat us. They played great. We all know where we're at, but we've all got a lot of basketball left to play."

Purdue won the first matchup, a 96-88 double-overtime thriller in Champaign. Kofi Cockburn was neutralized with foul trouble, and the return of Andre Curbelo with 20 points wasn’t quite enough.

"We make one less mistake in either regulation or the first overtime and we could have won the game," Grandison said. "We had plenty of opportunities to win that game."

Purdue hit eight 3s, including five from Sasha Stefanovic, that were killers in the second half and overtime. Since that game Illinois has held opponents to 23.8% from beyond the arc and held its last four opponents under 70 points. That improved defensive discipline will be tested against the nation’s best offense.

“You can’t beat yourself against Purdue,” Underwood said. “They’ll make you pay.”

That offense goes behind Jaden Ivey and the pair of big men, Trevion Williams and Zach Edney. Ivey had 19 points in the first matchup, getting to the line at will to save a lackluster shooting effort. He’s hit big shots, including a game-winner against Ohio State, and has come back from injury to become the team’s catalyst and a surefire lottery pick in this spring’s NBA Draft.

“He’s the Ja Morant of college basketball,” Underwood said. “There’s probably not another athlete at his level.”

Since that loss, Illinois has won four of five. The Purdue loss was a third straight loss against a ranked team, but wins over then-No. 13 Michigan State without Cockburn and over then-No. 11 Wisconsin in the streak since showed the resilience that has kept the Illini at the top of the Big Ten.

"We're never beaten while the game is still going and that has to do with age and just experience," Grandison said.

Illinois has looked like a different team behind Grandison and its experienced players. Four of its five starters are in their fifth year of college basketball. Cockburn is the only one under 23 and he’ll turn that age next September.

That propelled the team through a year full of injuries and set the tone for road success. The Illini are 5-1 in conference play away from home this season.

With three of its biggest wins in its past four games, Illinois has a chance to avenge one of its conference losses and get its biggest win yet.

"The way I see it is that they got us the first time," Grandison said. "Looking back at the film and all the meetings that we've had, we didn't really play that great of a game, but we were still in the game. Now we have another opportunity — 40 minutes — to play as close to a perfect game as we can."

