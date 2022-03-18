Watch now: Illinois survives first-round scare against Chattanooga

PITTSBURGH — Illinois trailed for the first 39 minutes, but the lead it got in the final seconds was all that mattered.

Alfonso Plummer hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give No. 4 seed Illinois a 54-53 win over No. 13 Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament South Region first round game Friday.

“Survive and advance,” coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s the theme of that game.”

A 20-6 lead for the Mocs looked like the start of a 1997 remake, the last time these teams met in the postseason when a double-digit seed Chattanooga upset Illinois.

“No doubt who threw the first punch or the first three punches was them,” Underwood said. “They just knocked us right in the mouth the first six minutes of the game and took it to us, kicked our butt.”

Instead, Plummer had 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Illinois got the most of its 25 seconds of the night spent in the lead.

"It's relief," Underwood said. "I told (Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris) they played better than us. And we just happened to have more points than them at the end, and we led at the right time.

Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Illini picked up the pieces after a horrid offensive start to beat the Mocs. It erased a double-digit deficit and saved itself from an embarrassing opening round upset.

“It was a fight, a lot of emotions,” Cockburn said. “I was all over the place in that one.”

The Mocs outrebounded Illinois 43-41 with 16 offensive boards and forced 13 turnovers, but the Illini came out on top by playing good defense.

Chattanooga didn't have a field goal in the final 4:34, and it was enough for Illinois to escape the rock fight.

“Just a lot of fire,” Cockburn said. “Remembering last year it was Loyola and just remembering how that felt, like saying to myself we can't let it happen again, can't let it happen again.”

Andre Curbelo and Hawkins lifted the offense through a tough first half. Curbelo had all five of his points and all four of his assists in the first frame while Hawkins got out in transition as a lob threat. Hawkins finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists to keep Illinois down just four at the half.

The Mocs went up 11 early in the second, then a Hawkins layup and a pair of Plummer 3s cut the lead to one.

Plummer hit another jumper and the Mocs lead sat between one and five until the final minute. A Cockburn floater gave the Illini their first lead with 45 seconds left.

A pair of Malachi Smith free throws gave Chattanooga the lead back, but then Plummer hit his pair of game-winning free throws. Hawkins blocked Smith's runner in the lane, then rebounded Smith's last-second jump-shot attempt that bounced off the rim.

Hawkins had the ball in his arms as the buzzer sounded, and that meant the team escaped despite a rough shooting night.

Illinois pair of point guards, Frazier and Curbelo, combined to shoot 1-for-13 from the field. Curbelo's defense still made him a plus-18 in his 30 minutes, but he had four of his six turnovers in the second half. Williams was also 1-for-3. The team was far from hitting on all cylinders.

The Illini shot under 40% and turned the ball over 14 times, but still found a way to advance. It wasn't pretty but now it gives the program a chance at getting to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.

“I've tried to build this thing around the fact that when you have nights like this in the NCAA Tournament, and you don't shoot the ball well, and we shot 34 percent (in the second half), when you don't shoot, how do you advance?” Underwood said.

Tonight we found a way to do that. And that's what this thing is truly all about, is being able to guard, being tough enough, being able to make play and make a stop when you have to to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.”

Now that the Illini have advanced, they face 5-seed Houston in the second round Sunday. The Cougars beat 12-seed UAB 82-68 on Friday.

