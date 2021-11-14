Watch now: Illinois steps up in class to face Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – As University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood arose Sunday morning, he took stock of the weather conditions both outside and within his Illini program.

“It’s officially basketball season,” Underwood said. “I saw the first snowflakes this morning about 6 a.m.”

Underwood also views Monday as a first.

Illinois takes on its first Power Five Conference opponent in Marquette for a 6 p.m. Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at the Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

“We’ll take a step up, go on the road and find out who we truly are,” said Underwood, whose squad owns lopsided victories over Jackson State and Arkansas State. “We have a great test in a great venue against a great program in Marquette.”

Although the Golden Eagles will continue to enjoy the comforts of home, the 11th-ranked Illini also represent a distinct step up for Marquette, which has defeated Southern Illinois Edwardsville (88-77) and New Hampshire (75-70).

Coach Shaka Smart’s team features 6-foot-5 graduate transfer Darryl Morsell, who was last season’s Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year for Maryland.

Through two games, he is averaging 23.5 points and shooting 60 percent from the field (15 of 25), 50 percent from 3-point range (6 of 12) and 92 percent at the free throw line (11 of 12).

“He was a menace to score against. Now his role has flipped. They need him to score and facilitate,” Underwood said. “He’s at the top of the food chain. He scores in a low of ways. He’s at the point of their press. He has great hands and great size.”

While Morsell has shot well from long range, the rest of the Golden Eagles have combined to hit just 8 of 41 (19.5 percent) 3-point tries.

Another key player figures to be redshirt freshman Justin Lewis. The 6-7, 245-pounder averages 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in the early going and will be matched up with Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins — a 6-10, 215-pounder — as Illini preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn sits out the final game of a three-game NCAA suspension.

“Lewis is a physical specimen,” said Underwood. “Coleman is an elite defender not because of his girth but because of his length, anticipation and IQ. To guard guys like that for 40 minutes is the next challenge for Coleman.”

Hawkins has amassed 30 points and 20 rebounds over the first two games.

“Coming off the bench or starting, either way I’m going to bring energy every night,” Hawkins said. “When you bring energy, it elevates other guys. I get juiced up and it’s contagious for the whole team. I think that really helps.”

Jacob Grandison is the early Illini scoring leader at 17.5 and has been a key component of a stingy Illinois defense.

“We’re playing as a team on defense, said Grandison. “Everybody is buying in to playing hard and giving all-out effort. That’s really hard to do for 40 minutes.”

Underwood expects a test from Marquette’s defense.

“Constant attacking, a ton of pressure. They give you a lot of different looks in that press,” said the Illini coach. “It will be a challenge of maturity and toughness. We can’t turn the ball over.”

