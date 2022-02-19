Watch now: Illinois stays in Big Ten title hunt with win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was clear from the get go that Brad Underwood wouldn't have to compare this performance to getting beat up in a Pizza Hut parking lot.

Da'Monte Williams showed energy by skying up for a couple of boards early. Then Alfonso Plummer dove for a loose ball and was mobbed by teammates.

It was clear that energy would not be an issue, and that got No. 12 Illinois out to a double-digit lead early and for most of the afternoon.

With two Big Ten teams that were reeling it was still a dogfight, but Illinois held on for a 79-74 win over No. 19 Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Saturday.

"That's what it was tonight," Trent Frazier said. "They threw us a lot of punches, but we stayed together down the stretch and got some big stops."

Kofi Cockburn, who was the closer down the stretch, finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Cockburn had 19 of those points in the second half and six in the final 2:45.

"Kofi was excellent, dominant," Underwood said.

He traded buckets late with Michigan State (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) guard Tyson Walker, who had 24 of his 26 points in the second half to make the game close late.

Frazier had all 12 of his points in the final 10 minutes and hit a dagger 3 with 23 seconds left to ice the game on a broken play.

"It was awesome," Frazier said. "Coach trusted me and put the ball in my hand for that shot and despite going 0-for-6 in the first half, I'm a shooter. So that's what I'm going to keep doing is shooting the ball. I'm never going to stop shooting the ball."

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) had another outing where it didn't shoot the lights out, but the combination of Jacob Grandison's resurgence and improved rebounding and energy on defense was exactly what the Illini needed to stay in the Big Ten title race.

Grandison had 15 first-half points with five 3s, operating as the offensive engine before Cockburn and Frazier closed the game out.

He had a season-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, chipping in five rebounds and five assists. After shooting 30% over his past seven, he got back on track in a hurry.

“Jacob Grandison is a guy I trust more than anything," Underwood said.

The team's defense burying the Spartans to start the game also played a big factor. Michigan State started 3-for-17 from the field and its offensive struggles were more costly in a must-win game for both teams' conference title hopes.

"The first half was about as good defensively as I felt like we played in a long, long time," Underwood said.

Illinois was a lot better on the boards, out-rebounding Michigan State 38-36 with 14 offensive rebounds. That was the biggest sign that the energy has shifted back to what the team wants.

"We can draw up X's and O's you can all draw up an X and an O to get Kofi a basket, that's the truth,"Underwood said. "The reality is it's all about the other stuff and they've got to want to fight and play for each other and that's what I've challenged them with and when a guy makes a hard play and somebody falls down, doggone it we need to have four other guys sprint over there to pick him up."

That energy is back, and Illinois used it to stick around in the Big Ten title hunt. It's now tied with Purdue in first with No. 18 Ohio State coming to town Thursday.

"Coach does a really good job of lettin' us know we're in first place," Cockburn said. "Basically reiterating, making us remember, that we're playing for something great right here."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

