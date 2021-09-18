Watch now: Illinois squanders fourth-quarter lead, loses to Maryland on last-second field goal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its chances but squandered an early fourth-quarter lead Friday as Maryland's Joseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final seconds to lift the Terrapins to a 20-17 walk-off win.

The Illini have now lost three straight games with this one being arguably the most gut-wrenching. Maryland rallied to score 10 points over the last 2:13 of the game to leave its first ever trip to Champaign with its first Big Ten victory of the year.

"Really hard one to take, one that's definitely a learning opportunity for us," first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Again, just like I've said, for us to get to a point to win games, I think they gotta feel it, taste it, smell it touch it, whatever we want to say, they gotta be able to do that. And when that happens, I think (things) will turn in a very positive way, but until that happens, we're just gonna continue to have failure in key moments, and that's nothing we can have."

The Illini (1-3, 1-1) took a 17-10 lead at the 14:13 mark of the fourth quarter on a wild play. Illinois running back Reggie Love III busted a big run and was headed toward the Terrapins sideline when Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley chased him down and punched the ball out.

The only issue for the Terrapins (3-0, 1-0) is that when the ball popped free, Illini wide receiver Casey Washington scooped up the fumble and raced 30 yards for the first touchdown of his college career.

"I was just there for my teammate," Washington said of the unorthodox play. "But it's hard to talk about it without a win."

Washington's momentum-swinging score still wasn't enough to shut the door on Maryland. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led his team on an eight-play, 86-yard touchdown drive to knot the game at 17-17 with just over two minutes remaining in the contest.

The Illini's offense stalled on the next drive as quarterback Brandon Peters was sacked twice and flagged for intentional grounding.

The undefeated Terrapins ultimately got the ball back at Illinois' 46-yard line with 47 seconds left in the game. Tagovailoa completed two passes for a combined 32 yards to set up Petrino's game-winning field goal.

"We're two games into Big Ten season, and believe me I wish we had a win (Friday), but you can't force the process," Bielema said. " ... I think to stick to the message is exactly what we want to do, not change it."

Both teams struggled to score in the first half and were tied at 3 at the break. But after halftime Tagovailoa guided the Terrapins a 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their first drive to take the lead.

The Illini eventually responded with a touchdown drive of their own that ended with a 38-yard, tackling-breaking run by Josh McCray. The true freshman's first college touchdown tied the game at 10-10 with 6:15 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, linebacker Seth Coleman forced and recovered a fumble for Illinois, setting his team up at Maryland's 25-yard line. But Peters, who returned Friday from a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury, threw an interception on the very next play.

"We can not have early-down turnovers in the throwing game. It's unacceptable," Bielema said. "That's a huge swing in momentum but also points taken off the board in that moment. We were (at) the 25-yard line, and our kicker can convert in that situation and that would've been points for us for sure."

Washington's Johnny-on-the-spot play gave the Illini a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before their brutal collapse.

Peters had a rough night, completing just 10 of 26 passes for 185 yards and the aforementioned pick. The sixth-year senior was also sacked six times.

"I think there's some things that he learned through (Friday's) process that are going to make him (better)," Bielema said. "He's played a lot of football, he's an older quarterback, but the things that prevent you from winning we have to eliminate and those are a part of the learning process for us."

