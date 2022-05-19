Watch now: Illinois softball returning to NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Illinois softball had a weight lifted off its shoulders Sunday.

The Illini were put in the NCAA Tournament after a two-year hiatus from the big dance, but now the senior class will get another taste of the postseason for the first time since their freshman year.

“It was amazing,” coach Tyra Perry said. “It was euphoric. I'm pretty miserable and I'm not a good person to be around when I'm not in the NCAA Tournament.

“This team has worked so hard and this program has come so far and you want a shot at a championship.”

Last year’s selection show was a fueling one for Illinois senior Sydney Sickels. The Illini were on the bubble after a 24-20 conference-only season. The team watched the selection show, but their season ended after a series in Iowa City.

“It just fueled our fire knowing that we didn't want to feel that way," Sickels said. "We didn't want to end our season on a bus looking at our laptops to see that we weren't selected."

That puts Illinois at the University of Missouri, where it kicks off its postseason with a matchup against Arizona in the opening round of the Columbia Regional.

It is the eighth time the Illini have made the regionals, with four of those coming under Perry in the past eight seasons.

The Illini made the postseason three times in her first four seasons, but COVID-19 in 2020 and a season on the bubble in 2021 with a conference-only schedule has meant a little bit of a wait for the program that is working towards becoming a mainstay in the NCAA regionals.

Illinois’ first opponent, Arizona, is the pinnacle of consistency with its 35th consecutive postseason appearance. Being an every year contender is what Perry is building toward.

"Every person on this team was recruited with the mantra of, 'We're looking to put Illinois softball on the map,'" Perry said.

One of the most successful recruits has been Sickels, the Illini’s ace who has a 1.97 ERA this season.

She hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament in three years, but her debut was a strong one. She pitched seven scoreless innings while the Illini had a 2-0 walk-off win over Toledo to keep their regional hopes alive in an elimination game.

"We would not be where we are without what she's done for us," Perry said. "She's just getting started for us, but she works really hard. I think the biggest gains have been in her mentality and her approach and her level of confidence that she exudes on the mound. She's worked hard in the offseason to get her body as strong as possible. And I think she just knows herself and the team knows her."

Taking the Illini along for a postseason victory is something Sickels takes pride in. She doesn’t remember all the details from the game, but remembers the taste of postseason success.

"I think it just gives us a fire," Sickels said. "We want to be there every year, and so it was kind of a downer last year that we weren't there and we felt like we had the skill to be there, but I think we're all just really happy to be here now."

Illinois fell to Virginia Tech later in the 2019 regional, and now four players from that team are back and looking for an upset in Columbia. James Madison came to Columbia last season in a super regional and knocked off the Tigers for a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

This time around, the Illini want to be the ones playing spoiler.

"I do believe that anything can happen once you get into that field to 64," Perry said. "I think JMU proved that last year. I was so excited for our players and all the hard work that they put in paying off."

