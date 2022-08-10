Watch now: Illinois' Seth Coleman front and center at outside linebacker

CHAMPAIGN — In the middle of last season it may have looked like Seth Coleman had finally made his breakthrough for Illinois.

He won a spot in the starting lineup in the middle of last season, overtaking Isaiah Gay, and had bright spots including a tipped ball that turned into an interception in Illinois’ win over Minnesota.

But a toe injury sidelined him and put Gay back in the lineup. There, Gay flourished and Coleman was in a backup role again.

With Gay and Owen Carney both moving on, there is an opening in the lineup again and Coleman is front and center. Without much returning experience, Coleman is a breakout candidate and will take lots of snaps going forward.

"He's got no choice but to be the guy," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "He's taking ownership over that role and that's what we need from him."

Coleman has been getting advice from Carney and Gay during camp. Carney, currently at camp with the Miami Dolphins, in particular gave Coleman some advice.

"I learned from him just to keep your body right, just to always be in the training room," Coleman said. "If you have a nick, a nack, just always be in the training room taking care of your body."

Coleman has impressed coaches during camp. Walters said he's playing with a lot more confidence and speed at the position. Being thrust into a starting role has given Coleman more experience.

"Just from taking more reps," Coleman said. "They believe in me so it just gives me more confidence to go out there and do what I do."

Coleman has a fresh chance this fall to not only take hold of a starting job but likely keep it for the whole season.

"I think it just feels great," Coleman said. "I'm just going to take every opportunity they're giving to me."

Other linebackers in the mix will be Ezekiel Holmes and Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant.

Holmes started the spring game and in limited practice periods open to the media has looked like the frontrunner for the job. Holmes played in 12 games last season and has impressed linebackers coach Kevin Kane so far in the offseason.

"He's kind of built a nastiness about him," Kane said. "That was my challenge to him really since we've been here. Just to build a kind of a bully attitude."

He's always a great kid. To me, I want him to be Jekyll and Hyde and be as great a guy as you want off the field, but when we're on there, man, you need to start turning loose. And he's kind of embraced it."

Two incoming freshmen will also jockey for some playing time. They could get rotational snaps with a group that likely won’t rely on two players for as heavy a snap share as they did with Carney and Gay last season.

Jared Badie was a three-star edge rusher who chose Illinois over Michigan State, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.

"Jared is a real green football player," Kane said. "He was a big basketball guy in high school and is really transitioning fully into the fold. But he's got tools that you can't teach. He's got length, he's got burst, he's explosive."

Gabe Jacas is another edge rusher from the 2022 class. He won a wrestling state title in Florida as a junior and gives the Illini some strength.

"Gabe is strong as heck," Kane said. "He's got natural body positioning with a wrestling background and he's got this look in his eyes like he's going to kill everybody."