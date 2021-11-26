Watch now: Illinois seizes control late to cast aside Texas-Rio Grande Valley

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois’ two-man band finally added some contributing members late in Friday’s game at the State Farm Center.

With Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer scoring 47 of the Illini’s 57 points at one second-half juncture, Coleman Hawkins and Da’Monte Williams lent a needed helping hand to vanquish resilient Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 94-85, before a crowd of 12,782.

Cockburn powered home a career-high 38 points and Plummer tossed in 30 as 14th-ranked Illinois improved to 4-2 while averting a disastrous loss to Western Athletic Conference member Rio Grande Valley, which slipped to 4-3.

“It was hard to get stops,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “Fortunately we had Shaq, I mean Kofi, on our team. I’m proud of them for understanding where the bread is buttered, and that’s Kofi.”

It was the first time since 1990 that Illinois had two 30-point scorers in one game.

Cockburn connected on 15 of 19 shots with most coming on dunks or point blank range layups.

“(It was) their will and determination to get him the ball,” said Rio Grande Valley coach Matt Figger, whose team had only seven available players. “We did everything we could. He’s a dominant, dominant basketball player. We fought him as much as we could, but we didn’t have the manpower. There will be plenty of teams that don’t have the manpower.”

Illinois played without guards Trent Frazier (knee), Andre Curbelo (neck) and Jacob Grandison (flu) and it showed.

“It’s hard not playing with guys you have chemistry with,” Cockburn said. “It’s also a good challenge in a way. We can learn from it. It’s important early in the season because who knows what the future holds.”

“We’ve got the flu going around,” said Underwood. “I show up for practice, and I don’t know who’s going to be there.”

A three-point play from RayQuan Taylor lifted the Vaqueros into an 82-all tie with 3:03 to play.

Hawkins sank two free throws with 2:48 left, and Williams coaxed in a rebound basket for a four-point Illinois lead. Cockburn added two free throws and a dunk to extend the Illini margin to 90-85.

Plummer scored 18 of his points from 3-point range on 6 of 11 accuracy and was perfect on eight free throws. Hawkins added 13 points, while Williams had eight assists and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had six feeding Cockburn inside.

Justin Johnson paced Rio Grande Valley with 28 points and Marek Nelson had 23.

The Vaqueros enjoyed a 24-12 edge on a Ricky Nelson bank shot at the 11:39 mark of the first half before the Illini began mounting a comeback.

Two Plummer 3-pointers helped Illinois whittle its deficit to 32-29, and three straight Cockburn buckets put the Illini up 35-34.

“Man, is he a gifted shooter,” Underwood said. “I love what that ball goes up.”

Only Plummer, Cockburn and Hawkins had scored for Illinois until freshman RJ Melendez found the mark with a driving bank shot with one second showing for a 39-37 Illini edge entering halftime.

