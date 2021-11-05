Watch now: Illinois seeks to become November-worthy starting with trip to Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — The calendar has flipped to November. The significance was not lost on Bret Bielema this week.

Illinois' first-year head coach has stressed to his team this is the time of year when championships are won, especially in Big Ten country when the weather turns cold and sometimes snowy.

Although Illinois needs to win its final three games just to reach .500, Bielema knows the importance of this month for the program's future and long-term goals.

"Even though we're not probably competing for the Big Ten West title, I want the mentality established now for our team so when we're in that position they know what I'm talking about," he said.

The Illini will get a first-hand look Saturday at a team in a position to capture a championship.

Minnesota has won its last four games to take the lead in the Big Ten's West Division and entertains Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Bielema said he learned during his playing time at Iowa — and later as an assistant and Wisconsin's head coach — that games in November are much different than September and October.

"The weather changes a little bit, and the preparation and ability to execute things is affected by the weather when you come down to this stretch," he said. "It's a different culture and mind frame, and I want our players to know the difference in that."

Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) has developed a mindset under fifth-year head coach P.J. Fleck that reflects being built for success, especially in November.

The Gophers, who were No. 20 in this week's first College Football Playoff rankings, are first in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 92.9 yards per game. Only one opponent has run for more than 144 yards.

Offensively, Minnesota has survived a glut of injuries in its backfield and continued to run the ball effectively, another staple for November success. Mar'Keise Irving was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 41-14 pasting of Northwestern.

Fleck, who signed a seven-year contract earlier this week, credits a veteran offensive line for keeping things afloat.

"In the Big Ten you win games upfront. That's stayed tried and true even when I was a kid," said Fleck, who attended Kaneland High School in the Chicago suburbs. "You always knew you had to run the ball and had to have big offensive linemen that can move and are athletic."

Minnesota hasn't had an offensive lineman drafted in the NFL in 15 years. That is about to change, said Fleck. Especially intriguing to the NFL is 6-foot-9, 380-pound tackle Daniel Faalele.

"We have a big offensive line. Just because you're big doesn't mean you're good," said Fleck. "These guys have played together a long time. The camaraderie with them is incredibly close. It's a tight-knit group."

Illinois (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) can expect a heavy dose of Minnesota's run game. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,177 yards and six touchdowns.

Two weeks ago, the Illini's running attack was instrumental in a 20-18 upset against Penn State during an NCAA-record nine-overtime game. Chase Brown and Josh McCray gained 223 and 142 yards, respectively.

Rutgers was ready for the Illini's "barge" package of seven offensive linemen last week. Illinois ran for only 107 yards in a 20-14 loss.

Minnesota has important games looming at Iowa next Saturday and home against Wisconsin to close the regular season on Nov. 27 as it tries to reach its first Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

However, Fleck doesn't expect his team to overlook the Illini.

"Our guys will never think that way because the price always goes up if you want to be a champion some day," he said. "It never stays the same and it never goes down."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

