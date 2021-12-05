Watch now: Illinois seeks elusive win in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In his fifth year as University of Illinois basketball coach, Brad Underwood has yet to walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena victorious.

“Really good coach, really good players,” Underwood said Sunday of facing Iowa. “It’s hard to win in those places.”

The Illini take another shot at the Hawkeyes on Monday in a 6 p.m. Big Ten Conference encounter to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

“When Coach Underwood says he hasn’t won there, that’s something we take personally,” said freshman guard Luke Goode. “Our team is ready for the challenge.”

Iowa had been up to every challenge until a 77-70 loss to No. 2 Purdue on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind., dropped the Hawkeyes to 7-1.

Underwood, whose team is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, is impressed with an Iowa roster that has made the transition to relying heavily on departed All-American center Luka Garza to more of an up-tempo attack.

“They are as athletic a team as there is in the Big Ten,” Underwood said. “This team is going to compete for a (Big Ten) championship. Iowa is that good. They are maybe as potent offensively as they were last year, but they’re doing it in different ways.”

Keegan Murray, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, has emerged as a star and is averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds. Murray sat out the Purdue game with an injury but is expected to be available Monday.

“He’s electric in the open court,” said Underwood. “He’s what a pro looks like today. He can go get it off the glass, he can go coast to coast and dunk on you, he finishes with either hand and he’s shooting it at a high clip.”

Patrick McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, adds 12.0 points with Murray’s identical twin Kris at 11.7 points and shooting 59 percent from 3-point range (13 of 22).

Speaking of 3-pointers, Iowa also boasts its career leader in treys in 6-1 senior Jordan Bohannon, a 43% shooter from beyond the arc who chips in 10.5 points.

The Hawkeyes must deal with 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who is contributing 24.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per outing. Guard Alfonso Plummer is next at 15.1 points, is hitting 42% of his 3-point tries and has not missed in 23 free throw attempts.

Goode has become a key player off the bench in his initial season.

“Luke has unrivaled leadership abilities,” said Underwood. “He’s not afraid. He’s always been a leader. You see his quarterback come out in him from his high school football days. He’s ultra competitive, and that’s helped him stand out and make the adjustment.”

“It’s a lot what I expected. When you get confidence from your teammates, it really means a lot,” Goode said. “My leadership is definitely derived from football. I try to play with toughness out there, and I attribute that to football.”

According to Underwood, point guard Andre Curbelo remains out for the Iowa game.

