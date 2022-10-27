CHAMPAIGN — One thing stood out to Illinois safety Quan Martin after Illinois' win over Minnesota.

Three of the teams starting safeties, Martin, Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith, got picks off Gophers quarterbacks.

That trio has combined for seven picks this season and 28 pass breakups. They've played a big role in a defense that has excelled by limiting chunk plays. That last line of defense has anchored a unit that has allowed three touchdowns in the past six weeks.

Smith has a team-high four picks — tied for sixth-most in the country. Brown has followed last year’s All-Big Ten honorable mention season with another steady season. Martin has played well as both a slot corner and a deep safety.

“I don’t know if I’ve had three in the same class that have been this productive and playing at this high of a level,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “... This has been fun. I think the thing that’s unique about the three is their versatility. They can all do different things.”

Both Brown and Martin have played in the slot. Brown matching up a lot with tight ends while Martin has gotten more traditional slot receivers.

Brown has the capability of being a strong safety moved into the box, or someone who has gotten that pass coverage experience by playing at multiple positions over his career.

That’s been true with all three now, and they’ve moved around in dime and nickel packages to cover different roles and responsibilities.

“I think the fluidity with which we can move them around and change their responsibilities is definitely freeing from a schematic standpoint and from a play-caller standpoint.” Walters said.

That versatility and ability for each of the three to play different roles — for example, each of the three have played deep safety or in man coverage — allows for a wide variation of sets a defense can run within a single personnel grouping to match different offensive sets.

Brown can move up and be a strong safety in the box against a more traditional Big Ten run-first offense while he or the others can also match up in man against a more spread look.

“I think what it allows you to do is to get into some pass-friendly or third-down type calls on early downs when you’ve got guys out there who can cover and have the type of versatility that they have,” Walters said.

That also helps the unit create one-on-ones for edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Seth Coleman, and a three-man defensive front. Walters said creating those matchups has been a goal for the defense.

Jacas has been one of the top freshman defenders in the country, with four sacks through seven games, and is tied for first on a team that averages over three sacks.

With the trio of Martin, Brown, and Smith all set to leave after the season, freshman Matthew Bailey has gotten some time, too. He’s also experienced shuffling through different positions. He’s played the strong safety role while Brown has played in the slot in some packages. Bailey has also gotten a pair of picks as a roving safety as well.

Bailey has played significant snaps after being a breakthrough player in fall camp. He’ll be waiting in the wings to be another swiss army knife on the back end of the defense.

“From a physical standpoint, he is big enough, strong enough, aggressive enough to play sort of where Sydney (Brown) plays around the line of scrimmage, but he’s still rangy enough and has a good knack of being able to identify what type of angles the ball is (taking) in the air, reading the quarterback at the top of the drop,” Walters said. “He’s got some savviness there. Definitely has some position flexibility in the safety room.”