Watch now: Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers comes to Champaign off impressive summer with Team USA

CHAMPAIGN — After a triumphant stint with USA Basketball, incoming freshman Ty Rodgers is joining Illinois for its summer workouts.

Rodgers was a starter for a team that dominated its North, South and Central American counterparts at the FIBA Americas U18 tournament in Mexico.

He showed versatility as a wing and played alongside other top prep prospects and future NBA lottery picks. He fit right in with the team — much like former Illini Ayo Dosunmu did in 2018.

"I'm really excited to get him in here," Underwood said. "And it's pretty special to represent your country and win a gold. He was a part of a really, really good team. And he was one of their better players."

That sentiment was shared by the coaches of the USA U18s. Mike Boynton, the current head coach at Oklahoma State, was an assistant of Underwood’s at Stephen F. Austin and OSU.

He bought into Rodgers' game quickly during the tryout period and the practice period.

“Mike, I think, gave him the ultimate compliment,” Underwood said. “He said, ‘I don’t know your roster very well, but he’ll find a way. I absolutely love him.’”

Now, he comes to Champaign with the rest of a freshman class and transfer class that is reloading the Illini after a Big Ten title. Underwood was intentional to not label this season a rebuilding year.

"Our program is at a place where we're never rebuilding,” Underwood said. “Anybody who uses that word, I'm not going to talk to you anymore.”

That’s in part because of a high level of talent coming in, including Rodgers and Power 5 starters as transfers in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.

Rodgers won’t be an on-ball star like Dosunmu, and with the difference in the Illini’s outlook he likely won’t have as much immediate pressure. But the staff is still bullish on his impact. He flourished as an off-ball player and has been an impressive team and individual defender at all levels.

His context as a do-it-all glue guy and complementary piece for Team USA is likely to be a similar role he plays with the Illini to start the season.

"He just impacts winning," Underwood said. "They played him at a variety of spots and that winning mentality, that experience, that'll be great for him. I know what that did for Ayo."

That kind of ability drew Underwood to Rodgers early and was a key part in the Illini, and other top programs, offering him. He led Meanstreets, one of the few top AAU teams without a five-star player, to a Peach Jam semifinal appearance.

"He took his Meanstreets team and really elevated everybody's game," Underwood said. "He's just got that knack. And he's likable. He's a very good leader. He does everything as hard as he can do it every possession. And that's very contagious."

Those abilities as a connector give him a good chance of making an early impact with Illinois. He’ll have competition, but from the impressions he made at the Jordan Brand Classic and for Team USA this summer, he’s gotten some buzz from scouts who raved about his contribution to winning.

"I've gotten a ton of calls from NBA people who were able to watch the practices about how skilled he was, he's an elite passer, how he made everybody better," Underwood said. "Those are the types of things you love hearing as a coach."

When Underwood congratulated Boynton on winning the gold, he got another message from his former assistant.

“He said, ‘I had him for two weeks, and I love him more after two weeks than I did after two days,’” Underwood said.

