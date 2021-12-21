Watch now: Illinois ready to brag again after three straight losses to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Over the past couple of seasons, Illinois basketball’s return to prominence has included a thorn in its side.

Consecutive 20-plus win seasons and a past season that included a Big Ten Tournament title each included early season losses to Missouri, the Illini’s rivals from just across the Mississippi. The Tigers have taken the past three Braggin’ Rights crowns, including an 81-78 win last December that was moved to Columbia because of COVID-19.

“We sucked last year,” Illinois guard Trent Frazier said. “The past few years they’ve punched us in the mouth and we didn’t really punch back. This is a game that’s going to be a street fight for 40 minutes.”

Frazier and Da’Monte Williams are the only two players left from the 2017 team that won in St. Louis during Underwood’s first season. Now in their last go around in St. Louis, they’ll have a chance to bring the Braggin’ Rights back to Champaign when Illinois plays Missouri at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Enterprise Center. Fans will be allowed again in an arena that is expected to have a 50-50 split of MU and Illinois fans.

“This is probably my favorite game of the year,” Frazier said. “These are the type of games you go to college to play in. The fans get into it, a lot of trash-talking, it’s always special to be a part of these games and I’m excited to go out there one more time.”

The Illini (8-3) are coming off a 106-48 win over Saint Francis on Saturday where Illinois hit a program-record 18 3-pointers. The offense hummed through star big man Kofi Cockburn and a group of floor spacing guards for the team’s sixth game with 79 points or more. Cockburn had his fourth-straight double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Cockburn could have a favorable matchup against Missouri (6-5). The Tigers only have two players over 6-foot-8. One is 6’9 freshman Travon Brazile, who has played in only four career games, and the other is 7’3 big Jordan Wilmore, who didn’t log a minute in the team’s 83-75 over Utah on Saturday because of previous “production,” according to MU coach Cuonzo Martin.

“Everything starts for us with Kofi,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that has seen just about every type of coverage and defense that’s been thrown at him.”

The most important number from last weekend’s win might have been the season-low nine turnovers. Illinois is 306th out of 350 teams in the country in turnovers per game (15.3) and 334th in turnover margin during a year where they’ve missed starting point guard Andre Curbelo to injury and lost Austin Hutcherson for the season.

“It was challenging early when we didn’t have (Hutcherson) and we didn’t have Curbelo and we didn’t have Trent,” Underwood said. “We were playing games without point guards and we were just figuring out how to get into offense. Our turnover numbers are high because of that. Now we have kind of found a rhythm.”

Missouri will feature point forward Kobe Brown as the fulcrum of the offense and defense. Brown had a career-high 27 points in the win over the Utes and leads the team in scoring (15 points per game), rebounding (9.1 per game), assists (2.5 per game), steals, and blocks.

“This team is getting better and they’re led by a couple of young guys in Brown and (Javon) Pickett and their young guys are following along and getting better with each game,” Underwood said.

A familiar face for Illinois fans will be Pickett, who committed to the Illini and signed his letter of intent in the Fall of 2016 before de-committing in April and joining the Tigers in the fall of 2018.

Pickett has played a team-high 30.4 minutes per game this season and averaged 15.6 points in his three career Braggin’ Rights games.

“The one thing you can’t take for granted with a guy like Javon is that he’s from here,” Martin said. “There is a chip on his shoulder, and he knows what it means. He grew up around it, so he plays with a different level of edge in a game like this.”

Stopping Pickett and continuing its rhythm offensively will be the key to Illinois getting those Braggin’ Rights back.

“That’s why it’s called the Braggin’ Rights game,” Underwood said. “You want to take those back and hold them for as long as you can.”

