Watch now: Illinois readies for NCAA Tournament after conference tourney exit

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t expect to be back home this early.

After a regular season that ended on a massive high — a court storming party at the State Farm Center — the team thought it was peaking at the right time.

Instead, it had a cold shooting night and went one-and-done in the Big Ten Tournament with a quarterfinal loss as the top seed to 9-seed Indiana.

The No. 16 Illini’s quick exit was another case of a valley in their volatile season. With inconsistent lineups due to injuries and other factors, it’s been a year lacking consistency.

“We were expecting to be here and we were expecting to win it all,” Coleman Hawkins said. “We all had a good feeling going in here, but obviously it didn't happen.”

There were highs like the Iowa win and the upset over Michigan State without two stars. There have also been some low points like road losses to Rutgers and Maryland, the second being without Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn has missed five games this year, but that’s minimal in the big picture of the team’s overall state of being incomplete. The team’s first full strength starting five featured Cockburn, Hawkins, Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison in November. Curbelo went down with a concussion a couple of days later and that unit hasn’t started together since.

Hawkins is the only one of those five to play in every game this season, and he got put on the bench Da’Monte Williams was put back in the starting five.

The other four have missed a combined 28 games with Grandison’s status unsure for the NCAA Tournament after he missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“I usually like to have a pretty set pattern,” Coach Brad Underwood said about the team’s rotations before the conference tournament. “Because of injuries I’ve had not even close to that.”

Illinois has only had four players — reserve center Omar Payne, Hawkins and now entrenched starters Williams and Alfonso Plummer — play in every game this season.

That made the Big Ten regular season title impressive, and the team has been able to fight through games against lesser teams while not shooting well or playing its best.

"Our season was unique," Trent Frazier said after the regular season Thursday. "With injuries, COVID guys being suspended. I mean, we really didn't get our whole team and play a game with our whole team until the second semester. Which is insane to me."

It also has meant Curbelo has gone back to the sixth man role late this season. He missed a lot of bunnies against Indiana but has looked healthier and has his energy and electric passing abilities back.

With all of these moving pieces it's meant the one consistent theme with the team is inconsistency, which makes them vulnerable in the NCAA Tournament but also a trendy pick as a mid-seeded team to make a deep run.

They have enticing game-breaking stretches, but also lulls like Friday where they can go almost a quarter of the game without a bucket.

But the conference tournament wasn’t the end for Illinois. A big finish at the NCAA Tournament is the end goal — especially after last year's early exit.

“It will be refreshing to get a couple days away,” Underwood said. “And, no, we're not playing another Big Ten team. I'm tired of this league right now. I'm tired of these guys.”

After the emotional high from winning the Big Ten title it felt it was snubbed of in the conference tournament last season, the team had a similar lull with a more devastating effect.

Now, Illinois figures out its tournament fate Sunday. It has a chance to recharge and avoid an early exit like last season. The Illini are picked as a No. 4 seed by most bracket projections so they’ll have a pathway to the second weekend.

Illinois has some time to finally figure out who it is, or become comfortable with what it is left with at this point in the year. It’ll need to find some consistency in a tournament that has become a national pastime because of its randomness.

“We were an exhausted basketball team last year,” Underwood said. “And more mentally than anything, and I think it's great to push the "refresh" button. We came here to win it, we didn't, but it's not the end of the world.”

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0