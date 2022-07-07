Watch now: Illinois putting chips forward on Bielema, football program

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was given a pleasant surprise this winter.

A former Illini tight end, he does exit interviews with all the graduating senior football players. Usually there are tips and concerns about the program. Whitman mentioned a couple of things that came up, but he was impressed with the positive outlook the group had on a program less than a year removed from a coaching change.

“I never sensed such unanimous enthusiasm around what was happening inside a football program as I did from our group of seniors this year,” Whitman said at the media roundtable on June 28. “It was, to a person, really striking the way they felt about the trajectory of the football program, our staff, our head football coach, the support staff, the plans that have been put in place to help build us into a contending football team.

Those players aren’t the only ones putting trust in Bielema quickly. Whitman said he has been impressed by Bielema’s first-year progress, and has given him space and freedom to be the “strategic director” of the program.

Whitman put confidence behind Bielema’s vision by allowing him to make a coordinator change after his first year on the job. Illinois’ offense sputtered, so the offensive coordinator Bielema and the department initially hired in Tony Petersen was let go and replaced with Barry Lunney Jr.

An aggressive move like that displayed confidence in the direction Bielema is taking the program into. The department seems all-in on the coach who grew up near the Quad Cities.

"We brought him here to build a winning football program and to tell us what he needed in order for us to get to that point," Whitman said. "As a first year head coach, if he were to come to me and say, 'Hey, I need a million dollars to change this part of our program; it's gonna make a transformative difference.' I probably wouldn't have been what I promised him I would be, which was a supportive athletic director, if I hadn't greenlighted that."

Illinois is banking so much trust in Bielema in part because the success he is trying to bring has eluded the Illini for a decade-and-a-half, since the peak of the Ron Zook years took the team to the Rose Bowl.

Improving the Illini from a 2-6 squad to a 5-7 season in year one is a step forward, but there is still progress to be had. With college football revenue being a main driver for the budgets of big athletic departments across the country, Illinois will need its product on the gridiron to improve to compete with other athletic departments in other sports.

The SEC, the most successful football conference in the College Football Playoff era, has become increasingly competitive in men’s basketball and women’s basketball as well as baseball and other non-revenue sports in part because of an influx of football cash.

Whitman said the biggest thing for the future of the program is fans buying tickets. Increasing that football success and tapping into that potential market is the biggest need for the department to advance across the board in the future.

“As we start to bring recruits on campus in the fall, not just for football but for all of our sports, that’s the home, the hub of our program,” Whitman said. “We’re going to, in a lot of ways, set the agenda, set the trajectory of the program based on how that building feels. We need people to be there to buy into what we’re doing, to show up and enjoy Illini football Saturdays.”

Illinois will need the “hub” of its program to take some more steps forward under Bielema. Whitman is entrusting Bielema after an impressive first year and putting his chips forward to aid the cause.

"There are lots of places where we have invested in football to try and accelerate their progress," Whitman said. "Ultimately, we've hired him and trusted him to be the guy on what those things are. And it doesn't mean that we're just going to rubber stamp everything that he brings to us. But if he comes to us, and makes a good faith, reasonable argument that these things are truly meaningful to our success. If I'm serious about having success, then we're going to fund it."